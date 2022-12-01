Advanced search
    MAB1   GB00BQSBH502

MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC

(MAB1)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:23 2022-12-01 am EST
510.00 GBX   -9.25%
09:32aTRADING UPDATES: Mortgage Advice expects profit below expectations
AN
10/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
09/27Mortgage Advice Bureau Maintains Interim Dividend As H1 Profit Declines
MT
TRADING UPDATES: Mortgage Advice expects profit below expectations

12/01/2022 | 09:32am EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings PLC - Derby, England-based mortgage advice provider - Says that "extreme" market and lending conditions following the UK mini-budget in September "severely" impacted activity levels across its product lines, with written business in October and November around 50% below expected levels. Adds the reduction in mortgage activity and new house sales is expected to persist until early 2023. Notes that adviser recruitment in its final quarter has also been impacted, with the majority of its AR firms deciding not to onboard new advisers. Says that pipelines are still holding together "reasonably well" but expects slightly higher fallout rates than usual. Expresses disappointment in the liquidation of Boomin and expects a GBP2.8 million non-cash write off for its investment. As a result of all of this, the firm expects pretax profit in 2022 to be "slightly" below market expectations.

----------

DigitalBox PLC - Bath, England-based digital media company - Acquires the business and assets of thepoke.co.uk for an undisclosed amount. The Poke is a British satirical website, known for distributing viral videos about UK current affairs. DigitalBox says the acquisition provides a great opportunity to "strengthen its position within the satire/comedy space". In the financial year ended November 2021, The Poke generated revenue of GBP170,000. DigitalBox expects to "materially enhance" the contribution from The Poke in the medium term through integration with its Graphene technology platform, which it says has already helped to deliver a "strong" return on its investment in The Tab.

----------

AEW UK REIT PLC - London-based real estate investment trust for UK regional commercial property - Acquires two retail assets in Bath and London. The first property in Bath is purchased at a price of GBP13 million, reflecting a capital value of GBP194 per square foot and a net initial yield of 8.5%. The London asset is purchased at a price of GBP5.3 million, reflecting a capital value of GBP101 per square foot and a net initial yield of 8.7%. Following the acquisitions, the company will have GBP7 million for other new purchases.

----------

Merit Group PLC - London-based, data technology company - In the six months ended September 30, reports a total comprehensive loss of GBP942,000, widening from GBP598,000 the previous year. Revenue from continuing operations rises to GBP9.2 million from GBP8.7 million year-on-year. Revenue from discontinued operations increases to GBP4.8 million from GBP3.6 million. Merit says the interim results are in line with expectations, despite some impact from Covid-19 and the conditions resulting from the war in Ukraine. Looking forward, Merit says it is "cautious" given the high inflation and interest rate environment. Separately, the company announces the completed disposal of its Dods Media, Events and Training Operations for GBP4.5 million.

----------

Curzon Energy PLC - London-based investor and developer in US based natural gas projects - Says it is pursuing a strategy of identifying and agreeing terms of a potential reserve takeover of the business, while also exploring options in the oil and space for its historic Coos Bay coal bed methane project in the US state of Oregon. Curzon says it is continuing discussions with Poseidon Enhanced Technologies regarding a potential reserve takeover. However, it notes that PET's formal exclusivity rights with Curzon have expired, allowing it to explore additional opportunities. Company continues its dialogue with two of the main leaseholders at Coos Bay for a potential renewal of the primary leases. Says it will update on progress "as appropriate". Admits it is "disappointed with the lack of progress made to date" on advancing a reserve takeover to completion, but acknowledged the impact of "turbulent" market conditions which it says contributed to delays.

----------

Invinity Energy Systems PLC - London-based utility-grade energy storage manufacturer - Signs a reseller agreement with Taiwanese industrial technology firm Everdura Technology Co for an initial purchase order totalling 15 megawatt hours of vanadium flow batteries. The agreement includes the ability for Everdura to purchase a further 255 MWh of Invinity products for the of fulfilling follow-on orders over the next three years. As a reseller, Everdura will promote Invinity's products throughout Taiwan and Southeast Asia, the firm explains. Adds that a deposit for the initial order is due shortly. First battery deliveries are expected to start in late 2023, with the majority of revenue associated with the project expected to be recognised in 2024.

----------

AFC Energy PLC - Surrey, England-based hydrogen power generation technologies provider - Appoints Peter Dixon-Clarke as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. Dixon-Clarke takes over the role from Graeme Lewis who resigned as a director from December 1. AFC Energy announced its intention to appoint Dixon-Clarke on September 29. Prior to joining the firm, Dixon-Clarke was chief financial officer at AIM-listed vanadium flow battery company Invinity Energy Systems PLC.

----------

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEW UK REIT PLC 1.19% 96.9444 Delayed Quote.-15.07%
AFC ENERGY PLC 0.59% 21.119 Delayed Quote.-56.92%
BRENT OIL 2.58% 88.77 Delayed Quote.9.01%
CURZON ENERGY PLC 0.00% 0.775 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. 0.00% 1.71 Delayed Quote.-64.23%
DIGITALBOX PLC 6.51% 9.32 Delayed Quote.0.57%
DODS GROUP PLC 0.00% 42.5 End-of-day quote.1.19%
FIRST PROPERTY GROUP PLC 0.00% 23.5 Delayed Quote.-27.69%
INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS PLC 39.65% 31.84 Delayed Quote.-75.35%
MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC -9.25% 510 Delayed Quote.-61.24%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.24% 533.406 Real-time Quote.-29.96%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.13% 333.9733 Real-time Quote.93.97%
WTI 2.71% 82.688 Delayed Quote.4.48%
Financials
Sales 2022 234 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,59%
Capitalization 321 M 382 M 382 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC
Duration : Period :
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 562,00 GBX
Average target price 1 493,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 166%
Managers and Directors
Peter Christopher Steven Brodnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lucy Claire Tilley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Katherine Christina Mary Innes Ker Non-Executive Chairman
Lucian Morris Chief Information Officer
Brooks John Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU (HOLDINGS) PLC-61.24%382
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.80%107 540
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.98%73 747
UBS GROUP AG4.90%57 700
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.97%37 100
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.56%35 325