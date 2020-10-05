Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mortgage Choice Limited    MOC   AU000000MOC5

MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED

(MOC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mortgage Choice : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has today made the decision to maintain the cash rate target at 0.25% at its October…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

October 06, 2020

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has today made the decision to maintain the cash rate target at 0.25% at its October monetary policy meeting.

Speaking about the RBA's decision, Mortgage Choice CEO Susan Mitchell said, 'RBA Board members are waiting to see what is delivered at the Federal Budget 2020 before making changes to the cash rate.

'The highly anticipated 2020/21 Budget is expected to provide stimulus to support the nation's economic recovery in the form of tax cuts, infrastructure investment, renewed JobSeeker and JobKeeper policies and an expanded HomeBuilder Scheme.'

'The Government has already announced the extension of the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme. This will enable an extra 10,000 buyers who build new homes to get into the property market with a deposit as low as 5% from October 6 until June 30 2021. The Government expects the scheme to drive more construction and support job growth.'

'The historically low interest rate environment and unprecedented levels of government support has insulated the housing market to shocks from the pandemic so far. While the housing market faces headwinds, performance is improving. The CoreLogic Hedonic Home Value Index revealed that six of the eight capital cities recorded a rise in home values, however Sydney and Melbourne recorded a fall of 0.3 and 0.9% respectively. National dwelling values fell 0.1% over September.'

'Fiscal and monetary policy support will be required to support the weakened labour market and sluggish wage growth. The latest data from the The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed the unemployment rate decreased to 6.8% in August and the RBA forecasts high unemployment through to 2022.'

'Pleasingly, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment surged by 18% in September, with consumer confidence returning to more normal levels.'

'Meanwhile, the NAB Monthly Business Survey saw a modest improvement in September driven by a rise in improving activity as the economy opens up. Confidence also saw a further improvement but remains in negative territory.

'The Federal Government appears committed to supporting the nation's housing market. Historically low interest rates, unprecedented levels of government support for home buyers and changes to responsible lending laws should support activity in the housing market going forward.'

'I would encourage any first time buyers, or borrowers looking to refinance their home loan to speak to their local mortgage broker to understand their options. The home loan market is extremely competitive at the moment so it's a good idea to engage the guidance of an experienced mortgage broker who can help you find the right loan for your unique financial needs,' concluded Ms Mitchell.

Disclaimer

Mortgage Choice Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 03:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED
10/05MORTGAGE CHOICE : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has today made the decisio..
PU
09/30MORTGAGE CHOICE : is strengthening its broker offering with the launch and integ..
PU
09/30MORTGAGE CHOICE : has launched the next series of events in its female talent nu..
PU
09/02MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/01MORTGAGE CHOICE : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has today made the decisio..
PU
08/26MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED (ASX : MOC) has today announced its annual results for t..
PU
08/26MORTGAGE CHOICE : has appointed Jerome Smith to the role of Head of Franchise Re..
PU
08/04MORTGAGE CHOICE : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has today made the decisio..
PU
07/07MORTGAGE CHOICE : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has today made the decisio..
PU
03/27MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2021 11,0 M 7,92 M 7,92 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 6,06%
Capitalization 135 M 97,3 M 97,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mortgage Choice Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,13 AUD
Last Close Price 1,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan R. Mitchell Chief Executive Officer
Vicki Lee Allen Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Parkes Chief Financial Officer
Vincent C. Ten Krooden GM-Technology & Head-Information Technology
Peter Gordon Higgins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORTGAGE CHOICE LIMITED-13.15%94
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%28 186
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-23.74%16 030
ORIX CORPORATION-24.35%15 594
ACOM CO., LTD.-5.84%6 812
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED51.52%6 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group