MOS HOUSE GROUP LIMITED

(1653)
MOS House : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 MARCH 2021

03/31/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MOS HOUSE GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1653)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 MARCH 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 16 March 2021 was duly passed by way of poll at the EGM held on 31 March 2021.

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of MOS House Group Limited (the ''Company'') and the notice of EGM (the ''Notice of EGM'') both dated 16 March 2021. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the EGM, voting on the proposed ordinary resolution (the ''Ordinary Resolution'') was taken by way of poll. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of EGM, the total number of issued Shares in the Company was 240,000,000 Shares. RB Power Limited and Mr. Tso are controlling shareholders of the Company and have material interest in the Sale and Purchase Agreement. As at the date of EGM, 150,820,000 Shares were held by RB Power Limited, representing 62.84% of the total issued share capital of the Company. By virtue of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong), Mr. Tso is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by RB Power Limited. As such, RB Power Limited, Mr. Tso and their associates, being connected persons of the Company, were required to and did abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution.

Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Ordinary Resolution was 89,180,000 Shares, representing approximately 37.16% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Ordinary Resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution at the EGM.

POLL RESULT OF THE EGM

The result of the voting by the Independent Shareholders was as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

''the execution of the sale and purchase agreement dated 3

22,000,005,

0,

February 2021 (the ''Sale and Purchase Agreement'')

100%

0%

(copy of which has been produced to the EGM marked

''A'' and signed by the Chairman of the EGM for

identification purpose) entered into amongst Ms. Tsui To

Fei, Ms. Hung Zoi Lin, China Bless Limited and Mason

Holdings Limited be and is hereby approved, confirmed

and ratified and any director(s) of the Company be and is

hereby authorized to sign, execute, perfect and deliver all

such documents and to affix the common seal of the

Company on any such document as and when necessary

and do all such deeds, acts, matters and things as he/she

may in his/her discretion consider necessary or desirable

for the purposes of or in connection with the

implementation of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and

the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are

hereby approved, ratified and confirmed.''

As all of the votes were cast in favor of the resolution, the above Ordinary Resolution was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders attending and voting at the EGM in person or by proxy or by their duly authorised representatives by way of poll.

On behalf of the Board

MOS House Group Limited

Simon Tso

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Simon Tso and Ms. Tsui To Fei and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Wing Tim, Mr. Ng Wang To and Ms. Law Chui Yuk.

Disclaimer

MOS House Group Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
