MOS House : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 MARCH 2021

MOS HOUSE GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1653)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 MARCH 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 16 March 2021 was duly passed by way of poll at the EGM held on 31 March 2021.

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') of MOS House Group Limited (the ''Company'') and the notice of EGM (the ''Notice of EGM'') both dated 16 March 2021. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the EGM, voting on the proposed ordinary resolution (the ''Ordinary Resolution'') was taken by way of poll. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of EGM, the total number of issued Shares in the Company was 240,000,000 Shares. RB Power Limited and Mr. Tso are controlling shareholders of the Company and have material interest in the Sale and Purchase Agreement. As at the date of EGM, 150,820,000 Shares were held by RB Power Limited, representing 62.84% of the total issued share capital of the Company. By virtue of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong), Mr. Tso is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by RB Power Limited. As such, RB Power Limited, Mr. Tso and their associates, being connected persons of the Company, were required to and did abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution.

Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Ordinary Resolution was 89,180,000 Shares, representing approximately 37.16% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Ordinary Resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution at the EGM.