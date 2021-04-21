Log in
Mosaic Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Annual Special Meeting

04/21/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2021) - Mosaic Capital Corporation (TSXV: M) (TSXV: M.DB) ("Mosaic") intends to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after market close.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at
8:00 AM MT (10:00 AM ET). All interested parties are invited to join the conference call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 from within Canada or the U.S. or 403-532-5601 from Calgary or internationally, then entering the participant Code 63121#. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A recording of the conference call will be made available on Mosaic's website - https://mosaiccapitalcorp.com/.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Company also wishes to announce that its Annual and Special Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM MT at the offices of Mosaic Capital Corporation located at 400, 2424 - 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta. Due to the current public health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the requirement for social distancing, the meeting will be conducted by way of conference call and shareholders should refrain from attending in person. The timing and process for voting by proxy remains the same as prior years and is described in detail in the Information Circular that was mailed to shareholders on April 9, 2021.

Additional attendance restrictions may be added due to the changing nature of the public health advisories related to COVID-19. In the event that more people choose to attend in person than the government-imposed restrictions on mass gatherings, the meeting, by necessity, will be rescheduled to a later date.

A live audio of the meeting will be available by conference call by dialing 1 (855) 353-9183 from within Canada or the U.S. or (403) 532-5601 from Calgary or internationally, then entering the participant code 63121#. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A recording of the conference call will be made available on Mosaic's website following the meeting. Mosaic will not be providing a corporate presentation at the meeting.

ABOUT MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION

Mosaic is a Canadian investment company that owns a portfolio of established businesses which span a diverse range of industries and geographies. Mosaic's strategy is to create long-term value for its shareholders through accretive acquisitions, long-term portfolio ownership, sustained cash flows and organic portfolio growth. Mosaic achieves its objectives by maintaining financial discipline, acquiring businesses at attractive valuations, performing extensive acquisition due diligence, utilizing optimal transaction structuring and working closely with subsidiary businesses after acquisition.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Cam Deller
Vice President, Corporate Development
Mosaic Capital Corporation
400, 2424 - 4th Street SW
Calgary, AB T2S 2T4

T: (403) 930-6576
E: cdeller@mosaiccapitalcorp.com
www.mosaiccapitalcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81205


© Newsfilecorp 2021
