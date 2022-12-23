Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Mosaic Minerals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    MOC   CA61945T1066

MOSAIC MINERALS CORP.

(MOC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:39 2022-12-23 am EST
0.1000 CAD   -4.76%
04:02pMosaic Minerals Announces Closing of its Offering
GL
04:01pMosaic Minerals Announces Closing of its Offering
AQ
12/07Mosaic Minerals Prepares its 2023 Exploration Program for Lithium and Strategic Minerals
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mosaic Minerals Announces Closing of its Offering

12/23/2022 | 04:02pm EST
MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it issued 6,008,571 flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) of the Corporation at a price of $0.14 per flow-through share for aggregate gross proceeds of $841,200.

All securities issued in respect of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day ending April 21, 2023. The Offering is subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

The proceeds will be used for exploration work on nickel properties (Gaboury, 113 North) as well as new properties with lithium potential acquired in recent weeks.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) now focusing on the exploration for future strategic Nickel and Lithium deposits in priority on the Quebec Province territory which have a long and successful history of base metal production principally in the Rouyn-Noranda, Matagami, Val-d’Or and Chibougamau mining camps.

On Behalf of the Board

M. Jonathan Hamel
President & CEO
jhamel@mosaicminerals.ca

This release contains certain “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company’s current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “projects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “budget” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based includes, among others, that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement will be satisfied and that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms set out in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the remaining conditions to the Arrangement will not be satisfied; that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


