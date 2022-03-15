Log in
    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSCOW EXCHANGE

(MOEX)
ITI Capital offers to buy and sell Russian blue chips as Moscow Exchange stays closed

03/15/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
A view shows the headquarters of Moscow Exchange

(Reuters) - Russian brokerage ITI Capital said on Tuesday it had launched a programme to buy or sell Russian blue chips while trading on the Moscow Exchange remains suspended.

The Moscow Exchange halted stocks trading on Feb. 28, days after Russia began what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine. This week, the central bank ordered the bourse to remain shut until at least March 18.

ITI Capital said it will buy or sell shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank, gas giant Gazprom, metals producer Norilsk and second-largest oil producer Lukoil.

ITI Capital will take orders under its "Blue chips - there is a way out!" programme until trading on the Moscow Exchange is resumed or until further notice from the company.

"We think it is really important to give clients the ability to buy or sell shares in Russia's largest companies in the conditions when the bourse is closed," ITI Capital said.

"Clearly, the deal carries high risks as in the current situation it is really difficult to forecast both shares prices and the date of Moscow Exchange opening."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. -2.56% 26.65 End-of-day quote.-13.05%
ITI LIMITED -0.88% 95.8 End-of-day quote.-18.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.78% 99.26 Delayed Quote.36.01%
MOSCOW EXCHANGE 3.21% 95.51 Delayed Quote.-37.66%
RTS INDEX 26.12% 936.94 Delayed Quote.-41.29%
RUSSIA MOEX 20.04% 2470.48 Delayed Quote.-34.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -12.41% 105.5 Delayed Quote.77.39%
WTI -5.23% 96.036 Delayed Quote.42.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 52 119 M 496 M 496 M
Net income 2021 27 264 M 260 M 260 M
Net cash 2021 105 B 999 M 999 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,47x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 224 B 1 868 M 2 137 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 146
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart MOSCOW EXCHANGE
Duration : Period :
Moscow Exchange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 99,37 RUB
Average target price 186,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Andrei Selyuk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrey Anatolyevich Burilov Chief Information Officer
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOSCOW EXCHANGE-37.66%1 868
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-7.71%70 917
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC11.37%61 241
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-26.79%53 874
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.77%30 772
NASDAQ, INC.-20.68%27 388