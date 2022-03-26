Moscow Exchange : Trading schedule of Moscow Exchange markets on 28 March

On 28 March 2022, the Moscow Exchange markets will operate as follows as decided by the Bank of Russia.

Equity Market:

all Russian stocks will be available for trading in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) (9:50-10:00 opening auction, 10:00-13:40 trading period, 13:40-13:50 closing auction) from 9:50-13:50 Moscow time, and for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:50-14:00; short sales are not allowed,

international stocks will only be available for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:50-19:00, except for ten international securities in the MOEX Russia Index

other instruments of the Equity Market will not be traded.

Bond Market:

domestic sovereign bonds (OFZ) will be available in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) (9:50-10:00 opening auction, 10:00-18:40 trading period, 18:40-18:50 closing auction) from 9:50 to 18:50 and for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:30-19:00,

Russian corporate, regional and municipal bonds will be available in the Main Trading Mode (central order book) from 9:50 to 13:50 Moscow time (9:50-10:00 - opening auction, 10:00-13:40 trading period, 13:40-13:50 - closing auction). These instruments will not be available for short sales,

Russian corporate bonds will be available for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP from 9:30-14:00,

other bonds will be available for negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP and negotiated buyback trades settled in RUB from 9:30-19:00.

Derivatives Market:

from 10:00-18:45, FX, commodity, index and interest rate contracts, contracts on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and the DomClick Real Estate Index as well as futures on the OFZ basket and on the Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) will be traded,

from 10:00-14:00, futures and options on the MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index as well as single stock contracts on Russian stocks available for trading on the Equity Market will be traded; after 14:00, these instruments will be available only for off order book trading,

from 10:00-18:45, single stock contracts on international stocks from the MOEX Russia Index will be available only for off order book position-closing trades,

from 10:00-18:45, contracts on Alibaba and Baidu stocks will only be available for off order book trading.

The Money Market will hold off order book trading from 9:30 to 19:00 and order book trading from 10:00 to 19:00.

The FX and Precious Metals Markets will be open from 10:00-19:00.

The Standartised OTC Derivatives Market will be closed.

Please note that trading on the Equity Market Central Order Book may be held in the form of a discrete auction starting no later than 13:10. Details of the discrete auction procedure can be found on the Moscow Exchange website.