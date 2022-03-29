No change in law needed for rouble gas payments - Russian lawmaker

March 29 (Reuters) - Foreign consumers of Russian natural
gas should simply acquire roubles to pay at the Moscow Exchange
and no change in the law is required, a senior Russian lawmaker
was quoted as saying after Moscow said foreign currency would no
longer be accepted.
Putin's order last week to charge "unfriendly" countries in
roubles for Russian gas has boosted the currency after it fell
to all-time lows when the West imposed sweeping sanctions
against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine, which
also sent European gas prices higher.
The move has drawn strong criticism from European countries,
which pay for Russian gas mostly in euros and say Russia is not
entitled to redraw contracts, with the G7 nations rejecting
Moscow's demands this week.
"I believe we don't have to change the law, it's all
stipulated there... The foreign currency will be exchanged at a
market rate, which will be set at the Moscow Exchange," said
Anatoly Aksakov, head of the financial committee in Russia's
lower house of parliament, RIA news agency reported.
"They can buy it on forex, wherever. They can buy the
roubles wherever," Aksakov said.
The Russian central bank, the government and
Kremlin-controlled energy company Gazprom, which
accounts for 40% of European gas imports, have been asked to
present their proposals for rouble gas payments to Putin by
March 31.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries)