    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS

(MOEX)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
85.20 RUB   -0.13%
01:15pMoscow Exchange Micex Rts : MOEX shareholders to consider dividends at AGM on 27 April
PU
06:35aMoscow Exchange Micex Rts : 4Q 2022 Earnings presentation
PU
01:54aMoscow Exchange Micex Rts : announces results for the full year 2022
PU
Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : MOEX shareholders to consider dividends at AGM on 27 April

03/10/2023 | 01:15pm EST
On 10 March 2023, the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board recommended that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) approve a dividend for 2022 of RUB 4.84 per share. The total recommended dividend amounts to RUB 11.02 bln.

The AGM will be held on 27 April 2023 in absentia. The AGM record date is 4 April 2023.

The AGM agenda will include the approval of the company's 2022 annual report, distribution of FY 2022 profit including the size of the dividend, election of a new Supervisory Board and other issues.

The Board also approved a list of nine candidates nominated to the Supervisory Board and to be elected at the AGM.

Shareholders of Moscow Exchange (individuals and legal entities) may participate in the AGM by completing electronic voting ballots using the E-voting platform, via the registrar STATUS's online Shareholder Account platform or by sending a hard copy ballot by post.

To participate in the AGM, an individual shareholder needs only to have the registered account with the State Services Portal (Gosuslugi) or obtain a one-time login and password from the registrar STATUS.

More than 475,000 individuals and more than 1,000 legal entities are shareholders of Moscow Exchange. The company has a free float of more than 60%.

The meeting agenda and materials will be made available on MOEX's website at least 30 days before the meeting.

Attachments

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 18:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
