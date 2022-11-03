Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS

(MOEX)
  Report
2022-07-07
85.20 RUB   -0.13%
Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : NSD appeals to the Council of the European Union

11/03/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
On 2 November 2002, National Settlement Depository (MOEX Group member) submitted a request to the Council of the European Union that the decision to include them on the sanctioned list should be reconsidered and legally challenged the decision on imposing restrictive measures on NSD on 3 June 2022.

In parallel, NSD challenges EU sanctions in the General Court of the European Court of Justice.

NSD uses its best endeavours to protect company's rights and to unblock unsanctioned assets of financial market participants suffered. Thus, NSD has introduced a marketing period for multiple transactions to enable releasing of assets of financial market participants.

On 30 September 2022 NSD submitted requests to competent authorities of Belgium and Luxemburg for an authorisation, which are under examination and no reply have been yet received.

NSD's requests for an authorisation to release funds would not preclude financial market participants to submit individual requests on their own behalf according to EU legal framework.

To date, NSD has taken every effort available to NSD and as explained by the European Commission to aid lifting restrictions on assets of market participants suffered due to EU 8th sanctions package.

NSD will keep financial market participants informed as further information becomes available.<_u53a_p>

Contacts for media
+7 (495) 363-3232
Public Relations Department
Contacts for clients
+7 (495) 232-3363
Feedback form

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 17:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 59 200 M 951 M 951 M
Net income 2022 30 390 M 488 M 488 M
Net cash 2022 112 B 1 798 M 1 798 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 13,9%
Capitalization 192 B 3 091 M 3 091 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 208
Free-Float 77,3%
Managers and Directors
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Andrei Selyuk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrey Anatolyevich Burilov Chief Information Officer
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-44.38%3 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-32.27%51 730
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.53%48 665
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-48.13%38 080
NASDAQ-13.26%29 827
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.23%29 369