Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS

(MOEX)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Russian rouble firms as Moscow Exchange begins longer trading hours

03/01/2021 | 02:12am EST
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Monday, pricing in rising oil prices, as the Moscow Exchange opened three hours earlier than previously in a move to capture more Asian investors.

At 0651 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 74.18 and had gained 0.4% to trade at 89.73 versus the euro.

The Moscow Exchange started trading foreign currency, gold and derivatives three hours earlier from March 1, opening at 0400 GMT and extending its trading day to 17 hours to cover more time zones and boost liquidity.

Russia's largest bourse aims to attract Asian investors with extended trading hours, while also betting on an increase in retail clients, its official told Reuters in an interview.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2% at $65.68 a barrel, supporting Russian assets and highlighting a political discount that the market has priced in. In early 2020, when oil prices last traded at current levels, the rouble was at around 61 versus the dollar and 68 against the euro.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.3% to 1,430.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 3,366.7 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -0.37% 172.95 End-of-day quote.8.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 47 090 M 635 M 635 M
Net income 2020 24 430 M 329 M 329 M
Net cash 2020 121 B 1 631 M 1 631 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 5,30%
Capitalization 390 B 5 222 M 5 259 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,71x
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 975
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
Duration : Period :
Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 167,93 RUB
Last Close Price 172,95 RUB
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov Chief Executive Officer
Maxim Vyacheslavovich Lapin Chief Financial Officer
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrey Anatolyevich Burilov Chief Information Officer
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS8.39%5 222
CME GROUP INC.9.70%71 694
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.16.56%14 457
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-13.06%11 511
ASX LIMITED-6.11%10 096
PLUS500 LTD.-5.72%1 948
