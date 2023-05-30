Advanced search
    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS

(MOEX)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
85.20 RUB   -0.13%
Moscow Exchange Micex Rts : trading schedule in June 2023
PU
05/22Transcript : Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 22, 2023
CI
04/03Russian rouble ignores oil price jump to sink to 11-month low
RE
Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : trading schedule in June 2023

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets in June 2023.

The Moscow Exchange Equity & Bond, Money, Derivatives, FX and Precious Metals Markets will be closed for trading and settlement on the holiday weekend of 12 June 2023.

Equity & Bond Market Trading Calendar
Trading Calendar 2023

Contacts for media
+7 (495) 363-3232
Public Relations Department
Contacts for clients
+7 (495) 232-3363
Feedback form

Attachments

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
