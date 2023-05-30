Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : trading schedule in June 2023

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets in June 2023.
The Moscow Exchange Equity & Bond, Money, Derivatives, FX and Precious Metals Markets will be closed for trading and settlement on the holiday weekend of 12 June 2023.
Equity & Bond Market Trading Calendar
Trading Calendar 2023
