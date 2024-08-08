MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the yuan on Thursday, bolstered by increased net daily sales of the Chinese currency by the finance ministry and the central bank.

By 0715 GMT, according to an analysis of the over-the-counter market, the rouble was up 0.1% at 11.84 against the yuan, which had become the most traded foreign currency in Moscow.

The Russian currency was 0.4% lower at 85.85 against the dollar.

Trading in major currencies shifted to the over-the-counter market, obscuring pricing data, after Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on July 12.

The rouble was down 0.3% at 93.93 against the euro .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $78.15 a barrel on mounting concerns over Middle East supply. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)