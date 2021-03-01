Rouble firms on higher oil as Moscow Exchange begins longer trading hours

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on
Monday, pricing in rising oil prices and appetite for riskier
assets, as the Moscow Exchange opened three hours earlier than
previously in a move to capture more Asian investors.
At 1304 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar
at 74.10. Versus the euro, it
gained 0.8% to trade at 89.30, having earlier touched its
strongest level in more than a week of 89.1725.
"The rouble's further dynamics will be determined by
investors' general attitude towards emerging market assets as
well as oil price dynamics," said Renat Malin, head of
investment at Sberbank Asset Management.
The rouble is seen hovering within the range of 73.5-75 per
dollar in the short term, Malin said.
The rouble saw extra market liquidity on Monday as the
Moscow Exchange started trading foreign currency, gold
and derivatives three hours earlier from March 1, opening at
0400 GMT and extending its trading day to 17 hours to cover more
time zones and boost liquidity.
Russia's largest bourse aims to attract Asian investors with
extended trading hours, while also betting on an increase in
retail clients, an official told Reuters in an interview.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 1.3% at $65.28 a barrel, supporting Russian
assets and highlighting a political discount that the market has
priced in. In early 2020, when oil prices last traded at current
levels, the rouble was at around 61 versus the dollar and 68
against the euro.
Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index
was up 1.6% to 1,433.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX
Russian index was 0.9% higher at 3,375.1 points.
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by
Toby Chopra)