Russia's settlement depository demands EU sanctions be recognised as unlawful

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement
Depository has demanded that the European Union recognise
sanctions imposed on it as illegal and pay for any legal costs
incurred, a filing on the EU's Official Journal dated on Monday
showed.
Owned by Moscow Exchange, the NSD, Russia's
domestic paying agent, is equivalent to the Euroclear and
Clearstream clearing houses, and plays an important role in the
country's financial system as a key intermediary with
international markets.
The EU imposed sanctions on the NSD, which Russia planned to
use to service the country's Eurobonds, in early June as part of
a panoply of measures against Moscow after it sent tens of
thousands of troops into Ukraine.
The NSD filed a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice in
Luxembourg on Aug. 12, but gave no further details.
According to Monday's filings, the NSD says the ECJ should
annul sanctions imposed over Ukraine and order the Council of
the European Union - which groups the bloc's 27 member
governments - to pay costs.
Moscow Exchange, Russia's largest bourse, declined to
comment on Monday.
The EU sanctions on the NSD, as well as other Western
measures aimed at restricting Russia's access to global
financial infrastructure, have blocked many Russian investors'
access to securities held in jurisdictions outside Russia.
The NSD said that sanctions had been imposed based on
"unsubstantiated" facts and that the Council had "failed to meet
the required standard of proof", making the sanctions unlawful.
Russian Eurobond issuers have started issuing securities to
replace those stuck abroad due to sanctions imposed on Moscow
for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it had
exchanged $750 million worth of Eurobonds for new bonds.
President Vladimir Putin signed a law in July that gives
companies until the end of 2022 to issue the bonds in a
simplified procedure on the local market.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow, editing
by Mark Heinrich)