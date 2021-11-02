Log in
    2342   TW0002342003

MOSEL VITELIC INC.

(2342)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for Q3 2021

11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MOSEL VITELIC INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 17:38:26
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's consolidated
financial report for Q3 2021
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,421,882
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):335,443
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):166,479
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):164,191
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):164,191
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):162,242
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.04
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,732,958
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,463,189
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,248,499
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Mosel Vitelic Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOSEL VITELIC INC.
05:49aAnnouncement of the Company's consolidated financial report for Q3 2021
PU
09/10Mosel Vitelic Inc. Announces Cash Distribution
CI
08/31Mosel Vitelic Inc. Announces the Replacement of Representative of Corporate Director
CI
08/13Mosel Vitelic Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/13Mosel Vitelic Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
03/30Mosel Vitelic Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
03/22Mosel Vitelic Inc. Announces the Replacement of Representative of Corporate Director
CI
2020Mosel Vitelic Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2020MOSEL VITELIC INC.(TSEC : 2342) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2020Mosel Vitelic Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 846 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net income 2020 220 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
Net cash 2020 646 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 7 730 M 277 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart MOSEL VITELIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Mosel Vitelic Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSEL VITELIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Hsien Tang Chairman & General Manager
Ya Fei Yang Head-Finance & Accounting
Shao Wen Hsieh Independent Director
Meng Chang Lin Independent Director
Ching Hsiang Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOSEL VITELIC INC.28.07%277
NVIDIA CORPORATION97.83%644 642
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%549 136
BROADCOM INC.20.60%217 354
INTEL CORPORATION-0.54%201 520
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.23%173 133