Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for Q3 2021
11/02/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Provided by: MOSEL VITELIC INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
17:38:26
Subject
Announcement of the Company's consolidated
financial report for Q3 2021
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,421,882
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):335,443
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):166,479
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):164,191
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):164,191
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):162,242
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.04
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,732,958
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,463,189
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,248,499
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
