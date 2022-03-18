Log in
Mosel Vitelic : Revised the Parent Company Only Financial Statements with Report of Independent Auditors for the Years

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MOSEL VITELIC INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 15:26:36
Subject 
 Revised the Parent Company Only Financial
Statements with Report of Independent Auditors
for the Years
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18
2.Company name:Mosel Vitelic Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Revised the Parent Company Only Financial Statements
with Report of Independent Auditors for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and
2020
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Statemaent of Labor,
Depreciation and Amortization by Function for the Years Ended December 31,
2021 and 2020
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Page 71
The salary and bonus Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021:144,718(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
The board compensation Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021:5,545(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
Average employee benefits for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:1,020
(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
Average salary and bonus for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:861
(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
The Average salary and bonus Increased by 11% year over year
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Page 71
The salary and bonus Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021:139,077(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
The board compensation Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021:11,186(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
Average employee benefits for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:1,010
(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
Average Salary and bonus for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:851
(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
The Average Salary and Bonus Increased by 10% year over year
9.Countermeasures:Announced the Material Information and Re-uploaded the
Parent Company Only Financial Statements with Report of Independent
Auditors for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Mosel Vitelic Inc. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
