Mosel Vitelic : Revised the Parent Company Only Financial Statements with Report of Independent Auditors for the Years

Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18
2.Company name:Mosel Vitelic Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Revised the Parent Company Only Financial Statements
with Report of Independent Auditors for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and
2020
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Statemaent of Labor,
Depreciation and Amortization by Function for the Years Ended December 31,
2021 and 2020
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Page 71
The salary and bonus Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021:144,718(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
The board compensation Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021:5,545(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
Average employee benefits for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:1,020
(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
Average salary and bonus for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:861
(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
The Average salary and bonus Increased by 11% year over year
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Page 71
The salary and bonus Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021:139,077(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
The board compensation Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended
December 31, 2021:11,186(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
Average employee benefits for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:1,010
(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
Average Salary and bonus for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:851
(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
The Average Salary and Bonus Increased by 10% year over year
9.Countermeasures:Announced the Material Information and Re-uploaded the
Parent Company Only Financial Statements with Report of Independent
Auditors for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None