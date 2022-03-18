Mosel Vitelic : Revised the Parent Company Only Financial Statements with Report of Independent Auditors for the Years

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/18 2.Company name:Mosel Vitelic Inc. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Revised the Parent Company Only Financial Statements with Report of Independent Auditors for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Statemaent of Labor, Depreciation and Amortization by Function for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Page 71 The salary and bonus Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:144,718(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars) The board compensation Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:5,545(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars) Average employee benefits for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:1,020 (in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars) Average salary and bonus for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:861 (in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars) The Average salary and bonus Increased by 11% year over year 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Page 71 The salary and bonus Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:139,077(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars) The board compensation Classified as Operating Expenses for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:11,186(in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars) Average employee benefits for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:1,010 (in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars) Average Salary and bonus for the Years Ended December 31, 2021:851 (in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars) The Average Salary and Bonus Increased by 10% year over year 9.Countermeasures:Announced the Material Information and Re-uploaded the Parent Company Only Financial Statements with Report of Independent Auditors for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None