June 27, 2023 16:18

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC Mosenergo, which took place on June 22, 2023 by absentee voting, approved the Annual report and Financial statements for 2022FY. The meeting decided on the allocation of the Company's profit for 2022FY, including payment of dividends.

Of the total amount of PJSC Mosenergo book profit for 2022FY of 20 billion724 million060 thousand838 rubles, it was decided to assign 7 billion 414 million 050 thousand571 rubles to pay dividends, and to keep13 billion310 million010 thousand267 rubles at the Company's disposal.

The meeting approved dividends for 2022FY at the amount 0.18652 rubles per share.

The date of the list settlement of persons, having right to receive dividends for PJSC Mosenergo ordinary shares for 2022FY, was determined as July 4, 2023 (end of operating day).

"Financial and Accounting Consultants" LLC (FBK LLC) was assigned as Mosenergo's auditor.