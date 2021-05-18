Log in
    MSNG   RU0008958863

MOSENERGO

(MSNG)
  Report
PJSC Mosenergo: IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%

05/18/2021 | 07:50am EDT
EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Interim Report/Statement
PJSC Mosenergo: IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%

18-May-2021 / 13:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

RELEASE

 

May 18, 2021

Moscow

 Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%

Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021.

 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR)

3M 2020

3M 2021

Change

Revenue

59,799

78,032

+30.5%

Operating Costs

(51,474)

(65,637)

+27.5%

EBITDA(1)

12,961

17,632

+36.0%

Depreciation and Amortization

(5,653)

(6,134)

+8.5%

Operating Profit

7,308

11,498

+57.3%

Profit for the Period

5,696

9,440

+65.7%

 

 (1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization".

 

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 1Q 2021 increased by 30.5% year-on-year, up to RUR 78,032 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics, on the back of growing electricity consumption and lower air temperature in the reporting period.

Operating costs for 1Q 2021 grew by 27.5% up to RUR 65,637 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 17,632 mn (+36.0% year-on-year).

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 1Q 2021 increased by 65.7%, up to RUR 9,440 mn.

MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT

Tel.:

Fax:

?-mail:

Website:

(495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290

 (495) 957-37-99

press-centre@mosenergo.ru

http://www.mosenergo.ru

 

 

18-May-2021 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PJSC Mosenergo
Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3
119526 Moscow
Russia
Phone: +7 495 957 1 957
Fax: +7 495 957 32 00
E-mail: mosenergo@mosenergo.ru
Internet: www.mosenergo.ru
ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863
WKN: 899416
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Moscow
EQS News ID: 1197899

 
End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service

1197899  18-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197899&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
