    MSNG   RU0008958863

MOSENERGO

(MSNG)
Public Joint Stock Mosenergo : The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Will Be Held in Form of Absentee Voting on June 23

05/21/2021 | 10:00am EDT
EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Will Be Held in Form of Absentee Voting on June 23

21-May-2021 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 


RELEASE

 

May 21, 2021

Moscow

 

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" Will Be Held in Form of Absentee Voting on June 23

 

The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» decided to convene the annual General meeting of shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on June 23, 2021 in form of absentee voting. May 29, 2021 is the date on which persons entitled to attend meeting will be determined.

The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» approved the following agenda of the annual General meeting of shareholders:

 

  1. Approval of the annual report of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  2. Approval of annual financial statements of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  3. Distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and losses of PJSC «Mosenergo» based on the results of FY2020.
  4. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  5. Approval of the auditor of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  6. Regarding remunerations and compensations payments to PJSC «Mosenergo» members of Board of Directors and Internal Audit Commission.
  7. Regarding approval of PJSC «Mosenergo» new edition of the Charter.
  8. Regarding approval of the new edition of internal documents regulating activity of bodies of PJSC «Mosenergo».
  9. Election of members of the Company's Internal Audit Commission.
  10. Regarding Consent to enter into interested party transactions.

 

For reference:

 

PJSC «Mosenergo» comprises 15 combined heat and power stations with installed electric capacity of 12.8 thous. MW, as well as district and block heating stations. Mosenergo heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal/hr.  Company power stations supply over 60% of electricity, consumed in Moscow and Moscow Region and cover about 90% of Moscow (not including added territories) demand for heat.

The charter capital of PJSC «Mosenergo» is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles. The capital is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble. The major shareholders are OOO Gazprom energoholding (equity holding - 53.50%) and the city of Moscow represented by Moscow City Property Department (equity holding - 26.45%). The equity holding of other legal entities and individuals is 20.05%.

MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT

Tel.:

Fax:

?-mail:

Website:

(495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290

(495) 957-37-99

press-centre@mosenergo.ru

http://www.mosenergo.ru

 

21-May-2021 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PJSC Mosenergo
Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3
119526 Moscow
Russia
Phone: +7 495 957 1 957
Fax: +7 495 957 32 00
E-mail: mosenergo@mosenergo.ru
Internet: www.mosenergo.ru
ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863
WKN: 899416
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Moscow
EQS News ID: 1199555

 
End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service

1199555  21-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
