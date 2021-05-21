Public Joint Stock Mosenergo : The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Will Be Held in Form of Absentee Voting on June 23



May 21, 2021

Moscow

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" Will Be Held in Form of Absentee Voting on June 23

The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» decided to convene the annual General meeting of shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on June 23, 2021 in form of absentee voting. May 29, 2021 is the date on which persons entitled to attend meeting will be determined.

The Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo» approved the following agenda of the annual General meeting of shareholders:

Approval of the annual report of PJSC «Mosenergo». Approval of annual financial statements of PJSC «Mosenergo». Distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and losses of PJSC «Mosenergo» based on the results of FY2020. Election of members of the Board of Directors of PJSC «Mosenergo». Approval of the auditor of PJSC «Mosenergo». Regarding remunerations and compensations payments to PJSC «Mosenergo» members of Board of Directors and Internal Audit Commission. Regarding approval of PJSC «Mosenergo» new edition of the Charter. Regarding approval of the new edition of internal documents regulating activity of bodies of PJSC «Mosenergo». Election of members of the Company's Internal Audit Commission. Regarding Consent to enter into interested party transactions.

For reference:

PJSC «Mosenergo» comprises 15 combined heat and power stations with installed electric capacity of 12.8 thous. MW, as well as district and block heating stations. Mosenergo heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal/hr. Company power stations supply over 60% of electricity, consumed in Moscow and Moscow Region and cover about 90% of Moscow (not including added territories) demand for heat.

The charter capital of PJSC «Mosenergo» is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles. The capital is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble. The major shareholders are OOO Gazprom energoholding (equity holding - 53.50%) and the city of Moscow represented by Moscow City Property Department (equity holding - 26.45%). The equity holding of other legal entities and individuals is 20.05%.

