Mining Minerals & Metals PLC - London-based company aiming to acquire natural resource exploration businesses and Mosman Oil and Gas Limited - Sydney-based oil and gas company with explorations in New Zealand and Australia. MMM has completed terms of its proposed acquisition of Georgina Energy PLC with a target date by the end of July. Says Georgina Energy aims to start drilling at its Hussar Prospect in Western Australia by the end of 2024. MMM aims to be relisted on the London Stock Exchange after the acquisition.

Mosman subsidiary Oilco Ltd is Georgina subsidiary Westmarket Oil & Gas Pty Ltd's farmin partner at exploration permit 155 in Northern Territory, Australia. Following seismic reprocessing, gravity survey and seismic survey, Westmarket will gain a 75% interest in the permit wile Mosman will retain the remaining 25% and receive payments up to AUD30,000.

MMM share price prior to October delisting: 3.62 pence

Mosman current share price: 0.046 pence

12-month change: down 7.8%

