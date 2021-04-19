Log in
    MSMN   AU0000XINET1

MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED

(MSMN)
Mosman Oil and Gas : Greater Stanley Workover

04/19/2021 | 03:03am EDT
19 April 2021

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited ("Mosman" or the "Company")

Greater Stanley Workover

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (AIM: MSMN) the oil exploration, development and production company, announces an update on its Greater Stanley Project in East Texas.

The Operator has confirmed that the proposed workover has now commenced to re-complete the Duff-2 well in a zone which has produced oil at the adjacent Stanley Project.

Mosman recently acquired an additional 20% interest to move from 20% to a 40% working interest. The cost of the workover is estimated to be circa US$50,000 (gross), US$20,000 net to Mosman.

Qualified Person's Statement

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carroll, Technical Director for Mosman, who has over 35 years of relevant experience in the oil industry. Mr. Carroll is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Mosman Oil & Gas Limited

NOMAD and Broker

John W Barr, Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Andy Carroll, Technical Director

Stuart Gledhill / Richard Hail / Adam Cowl

jwbarr@mosmanoilandgas.com

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

acarroll@mosmanoilandgas.com

Alma PR

Joint Broker

Justine James

Monecor (London) Ltd trading as ETX Capital

+44

(0)

20 3405 0205

Thomas Smith

+44

(0)

7525 324431

020 7392 1432

mosman@almapr.co.uk

Updates on the Company's activities are regularly posted on its website: www.mosmanoilandgas.com

Disclaimer

Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 07:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2,28 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net income 2021 0,23 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,59 M 7,41 M 7,42 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01 AUD
Last Close Price 0,00 AUD
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 183%
Spread / Lowest Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jarrod Travers White Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John William Barr Executive Chairman
Andrew Robert Carroll Executive Director & Technical Director
John Alexander Young Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED-1.67%7
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.76%69 081
CNOOC LIMITED17.41%48 440
EOG RESOURCES, INC.41.39%41 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.99%36 573
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.31%30 529
