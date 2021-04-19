Mosman Oil and Gas : Greater Stanley Workover

19 April 2021

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited ("Mosman" or the "Company")

Greater Stanley Workover

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (AIM: MSMN) the oil exploration, development and production company, announces an update on its Greater Stanley Project in East Texas.

The Operator has confirmed that the proposed workover has now commenced to re-complete the Duff-2 well in a zone which has produced oil at the adjacent Stanley Project.

Mosman recently acquired an additional 20% interest to move from 20% to a 40% working interest. The cost of the workover is estimated to be circa US$50,000 (gross), US$20,000 net to Mosman.

Qualified Person's Statement

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carroll, Technical Director for Mosman, who has over 35 years of relevant experience in the oil industry. Mr. Carroll is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

