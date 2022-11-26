|
EQS-News: Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd
Mosman Oil and Gas sees Cinnabar as a potential 'step-change'
26.11.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
26.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|AU0000XINET1
|EQS News ID:
|1498175
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1498175 26.11.2022 CET/CEST