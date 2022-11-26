Advanced search
    MSMN   AU0000XINET1

MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED

(MSMN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-25 am EST
0.0675 GBX    0.00%
Mosman Oil and Gas sees Cinnabar as a potential 'step-change'

11/26/2022 | 01:01pm EST
EQS-News: Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd
Mosman Oil and Gas sees Cinnabar as a potential 'step-change'

26.11.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

26.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU0000XINET1
EQS News ID: 1498175

 
End of News EQS News Service

1498175  26.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498175&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1,81 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net income 2022 -2,45 M -1,65 M -1,65 M
Net cash 2022 2,41 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,64 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers and Directors
Jarrod Travers White Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John William Barr Executive Chairman
Andrew Robert Carroll Executive Director & Technical Director
John Alexander Young Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED-99.04%5
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.54%355 209
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.69%158 014
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.58%83 785
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED50.65%66 645
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION145.33%63 665