Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd - Millers Point, US and Australia-focused natural resource development company - Sees gross production for year ended June 30 nearly halve to 47,245 barrels of oil equivalent from 86,933 in 2023. Company notes natural production decline and various output issues. Sees fourth-quarter gross production increase to 17,357 barrels of oil equivalent, up 62% from 10,745 in third quarter. Company notes gross production at Stanley project grows to 15,928 barrels of oil equivalent from 5,583 last quarter. Says total net production in the quarter was 4,628 barrels of oil and 9,624 million British thermal units of gas. Average sale price was USD78.82 per barrel of oil and USD1.03 per MMBtu of gas. Sale price compared to USD73.73 and USD2.74 for oil and gas in previous quarter.

At June 30, Mosman had cash of AUD1.1 million, about USD723,298. Company says number has since increased due to exercise of warrants

Current share price: 0.059 pence

12-month change: up 95%

