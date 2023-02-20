Mosman shares rise on certification for Amadeus Basin permit

(Alliance News) - Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd on Monday celebrated receiving a clearance certificate for its permit in the Amadeus Basin in Australia from the Central Land Council.

Mosman is an oil exploration, development, and production company with projects in the US and Australia.

EP 145 is the company's wholly-owned and operated permit in the Amadeus Basin. The basin is considered one of the most prospective onshore areas in the Northern Territory of Australia for both conventional and unconventional oil and gas, as well as helium and hydrogen. It already hosts the producing Mereenie, Palm Valley and Surprise fields.

Mosman has now received Sacred Site Clearance Certificate for EP 145 from the Central Land Council, which describes itself as a council of "90 Aboriginal women and men elected by our communities in Central Australia to represent them, fight for their rights, help them reclaim and manage their land and realise the opportunities that come with the recognition of property right".

"The Sacred Site Clearance Certificate from the CLC is a major forward step in securing several approvals for our seismic programme exploring the permit. Now that we have received the certificate other approvals can be progressed and work will then commence," said Chair John Barr.

Mosman shares were trading 5.2% higher at 0.060 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

