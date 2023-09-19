Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) ("Moss" or the "Company"), an innovator in the health technology industry, is thrilled to announce that it expects to launch its groundbreaking 90-second urine test and accompanying smartphone app in December 2023. This revolutionary product is set to transform the way individuals monitor their health and detect potential medical conditions, offering quick, accurate, and convenient results at their fingertips.

Moss 90-second urine test utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide rapid and accurate results. By simply collecting a small urine sample, users will receive comprehensive health insights within just 90 seconds. This breakthrough technology eliminates the need for time-consuming laboratory tests.

Accompanying the urine test will be a user-friendly smartphone app, providing users with a comprehensive analysis of their health data. Through the app, users will be able to track their health trends, set personalized health goals, and receive real-time notifications and recommendations based on their test results. The app will also offer a secure platform for users to share their data with healthcare professionals, enabling remote monitoring and personalized medical advice.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this new solution to the market," said Karl Cahill, CEO of Moss. "Our 90-second urine test, combined with the powerful smartphone app, will empower individuals to take control of their health in a convenient and efficient manner. We believe this technology has the potential to significantly improve healthcare outcomes and reduce the burden on traditional healthcare systems."

"Moss is committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health," said Michelle Lee, President and Interim CFO of Moss. "Our new 90-second urine test and smartphone app are designed to provide users with the tools they need to monitor their health regularly and conveniently. We believe this innovation will revolutionize personal health management."

The Moss team, alongside its partners, have worked to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the urine test and app. Extensive testing has been conducted to validate the technology's effectiveness. The results have been overwhelmingly positive, demonstrating the test's ability to detect a wide range of health conditions with high accuracy. The launch of the 90-second urine test and smartphone app is scheduled for December 2023. Moss is currently negotiating partnerships with healthcare providers and retail outlets to ensure widespread availability of the product.

For further information concerning Moss and its business, please view the Company's website at www.mossgenomics.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss is a biotechnology company utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Genomic, Microbiome, and a diverse array of health data to develop unique and innovative health solutions. The Company intends to eliminate barriers in healthcare by offering easy-access, at-home, affordable testing paired with easy-to-understand actionable results.

