    1716   KYG629061055

MOST KWAI CHUNG LIMITED

(1716)
  Report
Most Kwai Chung : INSIDE INFORMATION (1) RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR (2) CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

08/01/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 59,1 M 7,61 M 7,61 M
Net income 2021 9,34 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net cash 2021 82,7 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 278 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart MOST KWAI CHUNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Most Kwai Chung Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOST KWAI CHUNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kar Ho Iu Chairman
Wai Man Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwong Yu Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ting Yuk Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Chun Luk Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOST KWAI CHUNG LIMITED77.59%36
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.01%16 763
DENTSU GROUP INC.23.82%9 727
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-21.14%4 689
MOBVISTA INC.50.21%1 497
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-15.83%717