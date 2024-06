Mostostal Plock SA is a Poland-based company principally engaged in the construction and building sectors. It was created as a result of the reorganization of Plockie Przedsiebiorstwo Konstrukcji Stalowych i Urzadzen Przemyslowych (Plock Steel Structures and Industrial Equipment Company). The Company provides such services as manufacture, erection and design of steel structures, tanks, pipelines, and industrial plants, as well as construction, fitting, insulation and anticorrosion works. Additionally, Mostostal Plock SA offers welding services, overhaul and modernization of equipment, machinery, and industrial plants. The Company's main customers are PKN Orlen SA, Przedsiebiorstwo Eksploatacji Rurociagow Naftowych Przyjazn SA, Lotos SA and Anwil SA, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's main shareholder was Mostostal Warszawa SA, holding a 48.66% stake in the Company’s share capital and 52.65% of the right votes.