Mostostal Plock S A : We supported the Płock State Fire Service

The priority of Mostostal Płock is the safety of our Employees, as well as Investors, Contractors, Business Partners and local communities in the places where we operate. Our most important safety-related task can be carried out thanks to an efficiently organized, trained and dedicated State Fire Service.

- The reliable operation of the National Fire and Rescue System, necessary for safety in industrial plants for which Mostostal Płock carries out investments, is the result of efficient organization and continuous training and training of State Fire Service Officers. I am glad that we were able to meet some of the equipment needs of the Municipal Headquarters of the State Fire Service in Płock - says Jacek Szymanek, President of the Management Board of Mostostal Płock.

Mostostal Płock has implemented an Integrated Management System compliant with the requirements of PN-EN ISO 9001: 2015, AQAP 2110: 2016, PN-EN ISO 14001: 2015 and PN-EN ISO 45001: 2018. It includes creating a high safety culture and promoting health and safety rules among employees. Click to read what health and safety standards we meet and what certificates we have obtained.

In the photo (from the left): Jacek Szymanek, President of the Management Board of Mostostal Płock, Robert Kowalski, Member of the Management Board of Mostostal Płock, senior brig. Adam Dobrosielski, City Commander of the State Fire Service in Płock, brig. Jacek Starczewski, Deputy City Commander of the State Fire Service in Płock. Source: MP.