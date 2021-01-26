Mostostal Warszawa S A : PZITB Aleksander Dyżewski Award for an employee of Mostostal Warszawa

The award was granted for outstanding achievements in the field of engineering investment projects and construction processes.

Justification: In the scope of his professional activity as the director of a group of contracts at Mostostal Warszawa S.A. [Artur Sikora - editor's note] is responsible for the comprehensive implementation of the entrusted contracts in the Eastern Area in southern Poland. Over the last 13 years, he has completed 11 investment projects. (...) The team, which has been operating for years under his leadership, carries out construction works in a timely and safe manner, using modern methods of technology and organization of construction works and management, and the result is construction facilities with a high level of workmanship, as confirmed by representatives of investors.

Artur Sikora has been working at Mostostal Warszawa for 11 years. During this time, as the Contract Director and the Director of the Contract Group, he completed a number of investments, incl. facilities of the AGH University of Science and Technology, including investments awarded with the Construction of the Year title (2011, 2015, 2017).

- Aleksander Dyżewski Award is an important distinction for Polish engineers. I congratulate Artur Sikora and the team he has built, and I wish you further professional success - says Jorge Calabuig Ferre, Vice President of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa.

In the photo: Artur Sikora during the ceremony inaugurating the construction of the seat of the Faculty of Computer Science, Electronics and Telecommunications of AGH. Also in the photo: Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Gowin, AGH Rector prof. T. Słomka and Vice-President of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa Jorge Calabuig Ferre. January 2018, Kraków.