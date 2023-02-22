Advanced search
    MSW   PLMSTWS00019

MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.

(MSW)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:33:30 2023-02-22 am EST
5.700 PLN   -1.04%
07:27aMostostal Warszawa S A : Representatives of Mostostal Warszawa are members of the BIM Group at the Ministry of Development and Technology.
PU
01/12Mostostal Warszawa S A : Statement of Mostostal Warszawa S.A. in connection with a request for payment of contractual penalties and damages under the Jaworzno III Contract
PU
01/11Tauron demands 1.3 billion zloty in damages over power unit it says is faulty
RE
Mostostal Warszawa S A : Representatives of Mostostal Warszawa are members of the BIM Group at the Ministry of Development and Technology.

02/22/2023 | 07:27am EST
Other members of the Group are representatives of the largest general contractors in Poland, the following companies: Budimex, Eiffage, Strabag, Warbud, Unibep, Erbud, Skanska.

- We welcomed the invitation to the initiative of the Ministry of Development and Technology, which is the creation of the BIM Working Group. At Mostostal Warszawa, we focus on cooperation, so we value the opportunity to exchange experiences related to the use of digital technologies in construction processes - says Jacek Szymanek, Member of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa .

We wish the team fruitful cooperation!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mostostal Warszawa SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 12:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2020 1 365 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2020 5,83 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net Debt 2020 60,0 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 115 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 475
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mostostal Warszawa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miguel Angel Llorente Chairman-Management Board
Carlos Enrique Resino Ruiz Head-Finance
Francisco Adalberto Claudio Vázquez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Szymanek Director-Human Resources
Ernest Podgorski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.2.86%26
VINCI16.73%65 345
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.81%37 783
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.26%35 194
QUANTA SERVICES4.35%21 249
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 646