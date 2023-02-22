Mostostal Warszawa S A : Representatives of Mostostal Warszawa are members of the BIM Group at the Ministry of Development and Technology.

Other members of the Group are representatives of the largest general contractors in Poland, the following companies: Budimex, Eiffage, Strabag, Warbud, Unibep, Erbud, Skanska.

- We welcomed the invitation to the initiative of the Ministry of Development and Technology, which is the creation of the BIM Working Group. At Mostostal Warszawa, we focus on cooperation, so we value the opportunity to exchange experiences related to the use of digital technologies in construction processes - says Jacek Szymanek, Member of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa .

We wish the team fruitful cooperation!