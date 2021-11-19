Log in
    MSW   PLMSTWS00019

MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.

(MSW)
  Report
Mostostal Warszawa S A : The official opening of another facility built for AGH is behind us

11/19/2021 | 04:33am EST
The official opening of the facility was made by the Rector of the University, prof. Jerzy Lis and the Dean of the Faculty of Physics and Applied Computer Science, prof. Bartłomiej Szafran. The ceremony was also attended by representatives of Mostostal Warszawa: Maciej Sasak, Director of the Eastern Area, Artur Sikora, Director of the Contract Group and Mariusz Rudnik, Contract Manager.

- We officially hand over another facility built by Mostostal Warszawa to the University. This strengthens us as a trustworthy partner in the implementation of investments for universities. We intend to maintain this position by implementing further contracts for the University of Science and Technology: the Sports Hall and the Student Construction Center- says Maciej Sasak.

The five-storey building is located on the AGH Campus in Kraków and performs teaching functions for the Faculty of Physics and Applied Computer Science. It houses the premises of the Faculty employees, teaching and laboratory rooms, as well as lecture and seminar rooms. The task also included the reconstruction of the existing utilities and road system.

Photos: AGH.

Disclaimer

Mostostal Warszawa SA published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 365 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2020 5,83 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net Debt 2020 60,0 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 130 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 475
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mostostal Warszawa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miguel Angel Llorente Chairman-Management Board
Carlos Enrique Resino Ruiz Head-Finance
Francisco Adalberto Claudio Vázquez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Szymanek Head-Management & Administration
Ernest Podgorski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.29.37%32
VINCI12.22%59 260
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED47.42%35 904
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%30 678
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.25%21 878
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.35.11%19 185