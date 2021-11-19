Mostostal Warszawa S A : The official opening of another facility built for AGH is behind us

The official opening of the facility was made by the Rector of the University, prof. Jerzy Lis and the Dean of the Faculty of Physics and Applied Computer Science, prof. Bartłomiej Szafran. The ceremony was also attended by representatives of Mostostal Warszawa: Maciej Sasak, Director of the Eastern Area, Artur Sikora, Director of the Contract Group and Mariusz Rudnik, Contract Manager.

- We officially hand over another facility built by Mostostal Warszawa to the University. This strengthens us as a trustworthy partner in the implementation of investments for universities. We intend to maintain this position by implementing further contracts for the University of Science and Technology: the Sports Hall and the Student Construction Center- says Maciej Sasak.

The five-storey building is located on the AGH Campus in Kraków and performs teaching functions for the Faculty of Physics and Applied Computer Science. It houses the premises of the Faculty employees, teaching and laboratory rooms, as well as lecture and seminar rooms. The task also included the reconstruction of the existing utilities and road system.

Photos: AGH.