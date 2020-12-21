Mostostal Warszawa S A : The project of Mostostal Warszawa as the first in Poland with the highest level of sustainable construction certification

- Obtaining the highest level of DGNB certification is a confirmation of the high quality of implementation offered by Mostostal Warszawa and our commitment to the development of environmentally friendly construction. During the construction of this investment, we paid attention to the use of ecological materials and their durability, which will reduce the operating costs of the facility. The newly built ETAC plant fits in with our idea of a socially responsible company and I am glad that it was the first in Poland to be awarded such a prestigious certificate - says Jorge Calabuig Ferre, Vice President of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa.

DGNB is, next to the American LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and the British BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method), the most popular certification confirming the ecological values of a building. It is versatile because the following issues are checked: environmental, economic, social, technical, planning processes, location and quality of the construction site. Compared to other certifications, DGNB sets only two critical conditions, failure to meet which precludes obtaining a positive assessment. They concern the amount of volatile organic compounds in the air and facilities for disabled people.

The DGNB system is divided into four levels of certification, depending on the number of points obtained during verification. To get the highest Platinum category, construction must obtain a minimum of 65% of the points on each of the topics, and the overall score must exceed 80% of the points. The ETAC production plant in Tczew met all these conditions, scoring a total of 88.3% points.

The factory is located in the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone. As part of the signed contract, Mostostal Warszawa completed the construction of a complex of four buildings, connected with each other by connectors, with a usable area of nearly 12,000 m2. These are: an office building, a production and assembly hall, a metal production workshop and a warehouse with a distribution center. The task also included the construction of accompanying infrastructure: an underground fire protection tank with a capacity of 800 m3, underground and internal installations, parking lots and internal roads. The ETAC plant was established as part of a development strategy assuming increasing the production capacity of the Scandinavian giant in the rehabilitation equipment market. Currently, the plant mainly carries out assembly operations and distribution of products to the Central and Eastern European market. Mostostal Warszawa carried out this investment in 2018-2020.