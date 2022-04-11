Mostostal Warszawa S A : Two stages of rebuilding the PKP IC Locomotive depot in Wroclaw have been completed

The scope of works to be carried out includes, among other things: the execution of new inspection canals from prefabricated elements (deepening of canals, execution of emergency exits) along with the new track bed and concrete floors, the installation of lighting in inspection canals, the installation of supply ventilation in inspection canals, the installation of sewage system (drainage pumps, rain sewage system, technological sewage system) and the installation of sockets in canals.

The completion of all works is planned for the first quarter of 2023, when 20 months will have passed since the signing of the agreement with PKP Intercity. The facility belonging to the national carrier carries out current and emergency repairs and technical inspections of traction vehicles from the first to the fourth maintenance level. The investment will raise the standard of rolling stock maintenance and work ergonomics. After the reconstruction, the water management of the facility will also be improved.

- The rebuilding of the locomotive shed at Wrocław Główny station is one of the important tasks Mostostal Warszawa is carrying out for Polish railways. We are building an ecological train washing facility, also located in Wrocław, as well as carrying out a general renovation of the historic PKP Gdańsk Główny Railway Station. We confirm our position as an efficient construction company, which also carries out railway investments - says Jorge Calabuig Ferre, Vice-President of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa.

- The station in Wrocław is one of our strategic facilities of great importance for the daily movement of PKP Intercity trains. Its expansion has a significant impact on the network of connections and its development in the Lower Silesian voivodship. Investments such as the one in Wroclaw contribute to the quality of services provided by PKP Intercity and improve the comfort of the crew - points out Adam Laskowski, Member of the PKP Intercity Management Board.

The reconstruction is co-financed with EU funds under the Operational Programme Infrastructure and Environment 2014-2020 for the project "Railway for good connections - modernisation of wagons and locomotives for PKP Intercity S.A." [POIS.05.01.00-00-0022/17-00]. In total, PKP Intercity obtained PLN 653,730,052.05 in subsidies from EU funds under the Operational Programme Infrastructure and Environment 2014-2020.

The modernisation of the stopover station in Wrocław is not the only investment that Mostostal Warszawa is carrying out for Polish railways. The company is responsible for the construction of a pro-ecological automatic car wash in Wrocław for PKP Intercity, as well as for the renovation of the PKP Gdańsk Główny railway station.

