Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Mostostal Warszawa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSW   PLMSTWS00019

MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.

(MSW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mostostal Warszawa S A : We have completed the construction of the B6 residential building in Warsaw's Wilanów district

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Once again, we have completed the prestigious Acciona Nieruchomości investment efficiently and on time. I would like to thank the team that built our common success​ - says Robert Tomaszewski, Contract Manager.

About the investment

The building, which was built by Mostostal Warszawa, has five above-ground residential floors and one underground floor with an underground car park, technical rooms and separate storage rooms. The building houses a total of one hundred and sixteen apartments, ten service areas and an underground garage for one hundred and eighty-eight parking spaces, accessible from staircases and lifts, parking spaces are located on elevator platforms. There were also built rooms for a bicycle room, a pram room, storage rooms and a resident's club as separate rooms on the ground floor. Click to read more about the project.

Disclaimer

Mostostal Warszawa SA published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
10/06MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S A : S61 Ełk Południe-Wysokie - work is in full swing!
PU
10/04MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S A : with another completed BaseCamp dormitory
PU
09/30MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S A : Rehabilitation clinic in Warsaw officially opened
PU
09/22MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S A : The bus depot in Tychy modernized by Mostostal Warszawa is offici..
PU
09/21Mostostal Warszawa S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
09/15MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S A : Agreement for a warranty line
PU
09/09MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S A : We have applied for a ZRID decision for S19 Rzeszów Południe..
PU
08/16NEWS FROM CONSTRUCTION SITES : a video from the AGH Sports Hall
PU
08/10MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S A : We care about the diversity! (part four)
PU
08/03MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S A : An unusual discovery at a construction site in Wrocław
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 365 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2020 5,83 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net Debt 2020 60,0 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 147 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 475
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mostostal Warszawa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miguel Angel Llorente Chairman-Management Board
Carlos Enrique Resino Ruiz Head-Finance
Francisco Adalberto Claudio Vázquez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Szymanek Head-Management & Administration
Ernest Podgorski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.45.63%37
VINCI11.07%60 061
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED34.15%32 289
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.41%31 573
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.58%22 203
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.59%17 918