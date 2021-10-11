Mostostal Warszawa S A : We have completed the construction of the B6 residential building in Warsaw's Wilanów district

- Once again, we have completed the prestigious Acciona Nieruchomości investment efficiently and on time. I would like to thank the team that built our common success​ - says Robert Tomaszewski, Contract Manager.

About the investment

The building, which was built by Mostostal Warszawa, has five above-ground residential floors and one underground floor with an underground car park, technical rooms and separate storage rooms. The building houses a total of one hundred and sixteen apartments, ten service areas and an underground garage for one hundred and eighty-eight parking spaces, accessible from staircases and lifts, parking spaces are located on elevator platforms. There were also built rooms for a bicycle room, a pram room, storage rooms and a resident's club as separate rooms on the ground floor. Click to read more about the project.