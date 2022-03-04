Log in
    MSW   PLMSTWS00019

MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.

(MSW)
Mostostal Warszawa S A : has started cooperation with BFF Banking Group

03/04/2022
- The framework agreement that we signed with BFF Polska is important for MW, as will allow our Company to adapt working capital flows to the operating activity cycle along the year, ensuring greater efficiency and flexibility in liquidity management - says Carlos Resino Ruiz, Member of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa.

The BFF Banking Group is the largest independent specialist financial entity in Italy and a leading institution in Europe. It specializes in factoring and loans, services related to equity instruments, banking and corporate payments. The group operates in Italy, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Greece, Croatia and France.

Mostostal Warszawa SA published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:05:01 UTC.


