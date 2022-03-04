Mostostal Warszawa S A : has started cooperation with BFF Banking Group

- The framework agreement that we signed with BFF Polska is important for MW, as will allow our Company to adapt working capital flows to the operating activity cycle along the year, ensuring greater efficiency and flexibility in liquidity management - says Carlos Resino Ruiz, Member of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa.

The BFF Banking Group is the largest independent specialist financial entity in Italy and a leading institution in Europe. It specializes in factoring and loans, services related to equity instruments, banking and corporate payments. The group operates in Italy, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Greece, Croatia and France.