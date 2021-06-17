Log in
    MSW   PLMSTWS00019

MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.

(MSW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Mostostal Warszawa S A : We have laid the foundation stone for the construction of a residential building in Łódź

06/17/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Edward Laufer, President of the Management Board of Vantage Development, and vice-president of Łódź, Adam Pustelnik. Mostostal Warszawa was represented by: Jorge Calabuig Ferre, Vice President of the Management Board, Maciej Sasak, Director of the Eastern Area and Arkadiusz Biniek, Director of the Contract Group.

- We are determined to work efficiently and we will make every effort to ensure that it ends in a common success. We have a very good team, consisting of experienced engineers, mostly related to Łódź and proven in other investments, including on another Vantage Development investment - says Jorge Calabuig Ferre.

The facility, which will be built by Mostostal Warszawa, will include 255 apartments for rent with commercial premises on the ground floor in the shape similar to the letter 'F'. The form of the building is simple - it consists of a lower - 7-story part along Targowa Street, Tuwim and the Scheibler Family Avenue, and two 9-story 'towers' located deep inside the plot. The investment project also includes numerous pro-environmental solutions, such as: photovoltaic panels installed on the roof; a retention tank for rainwater, which is then used for watering green areas; pavements made of special anti-smog paving stones and water purification filters installed in all apartments.

Contract Details:
Contract value: PLN 48 340 994.62 net
Completion date: 77 weeks
Payment term: 30 days from the date of receipt of the invoice by the Ordering Party
The maximum warranty period for the building structure is 20 years.
Performance bond: 10% of the net remuneration in the form of a bank or insurance guarantee.

Disclaimer

Mostostal Warszawa SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1 270 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2019 -0,79 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net Debt 2019 9,61 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
P/E ratio 2019 -97,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 142 M 38,0 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 439
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mostostal Warszawa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Angel Llorente Chairman-Management Board
Carlos Enrique Resino Ruiz Head-Finance
Francisco Adalberto Claudio Vázquez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Szymanek Head-Management & Administration
Ernest Podgorski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.40.48%38
VINCI17.76%66 453
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.81%32 009
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.77%28 560
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.42%22 502
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.52%19 202