Mostostal Warszawa S A : We have laid the foundation stone for the construction of a residential building in Łódź

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Edward Laufer, President of the Management Board of Vantage Development, and vice-president of Łódź, Adam Pustelnik. Mostostal Warszawa was represented by: Jorge Calabuig Ferre, Vice President of the Management Board, Maciej Sasak, Director of the Eastern Area and Arkadiusz Biniek, Director of the Contract Group.

- We are determined to work efficiently and we will make every effort to ensure that it ends in a common success. We have a very good team, consisting of experienced engineers, mostly related to Łódź and proven in other investments, including on another Vantage Development investment - says Jorge Calabuig Ferre.

The facility, which will be built by Mostostal Warszawa, will include 255 apartments for rent with commercial premises on the ground floor in the shape similar to the letter 'F'. The form of the building is simple - it consists of a lower - 7-story part along Targowa Street, Tuwim and the Scheibler Family Avenue, and two 9-story 'towers' located deep inside the plot. The investment project also includes numerous pro-environmental solutions, such as: photovoltaic panels installed on the roof; a retention tank for rainwater, which is then used for watering green areas; pavements made of special anti-smog paving stones and water purification filters installed in all apartments.

Contract Details:

Contract value: PLN 48 340 994.62 net

Completion date: 77 weeks

Payment term: 30 days from the date of receipt of the invoice by the Ordering Party

The maximum warranty period for the building structure is 20 years.

Performance bond: 10% of the net remuneration in the form of a bank or insurance guarantee.