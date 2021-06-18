Mostostal Warszawa S A : will rebuild the depot hall at the Wrocław Główny station

The subject of the contract is the reconstruction of inspection channels and floors in the depot hall at a parking station in Wrocław. On the premises of the facility, current and emergency repairs as well as technical inspections of traction vehicles from the first to the fourth maintenance level are performed. The aim of the investment is to raise the standard of rolling stock maintenance and work ergonomics. After the reconstruction, the water management of the facility will also improve.

- The reconstruction of the depot hall at the Wrocław Główny station is another important task that we will carry out for Polish railways. We are building an ecological car wash for trains, also located in Wrocław, and we are also carrying out a general renovation of the historic Gdańsk Główny PKP railway station. We confirm our position as an efficient construction company that efficiently implements the most complex investments, including railway investments - says Jorge Calabuig Ferre, Vice President of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa.

- Wrocław is a very important point on the Polish railway map for us. This is another infrastructure investment in this city, which aims to modernize the technical facilities in the pro-environmental spirit. The development of parking stations has a significant impact on the shaping of our network of connections and its development, as well as on the constant improvement of the quality of services provided by PKP Intercity - says Adam Laskowski, Member of the Management Board of PKP Intercity.

Mostostal Warszawa is also building an environmentally friendly automatic car wash for PKP Intercity at a railway siding in Wrocław. Click to read more about the investment.

The main provisions of the contract:

Contract value: PLN 29.99 million gross.

Completion date: 20 months from the date of the contract.

Payment term: 30 days from the date of delivery to the Ordering Party of a correctly issued invoice.

The warranty period is 36 months.

Performance bond: 5% of the offer price (gross price) contributed in the form of an insurance guarantee.