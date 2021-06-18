Log in
    MSW   PLMSTWS00019

MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.

(MSW)
  
Mostostal Warszawa S A : will rebuild the depot hall at the Wrocław Główny station

06/18/2021 | 02:35am EDT
The subject of the contract is the reconstruction of inspection channels and floors in the depot hall at a parking station in Wrocław. On the premises of the facility, current and emergency repairs as well as technical inspections of traction vehicles from the first to the fourth maintenance level are performed. The aim of the investment is to raise the standard of rolling stock maintenance and work ergonomics. After the reconstruction, the water management of the facility will also improve.

- The reconstruction of the depot hall at the Wrocław Główny station is another important task that we will carry out for Polish railways. We are building an ecological car wash for trains, also located in Wrocław, and we are also carrying out a general renovation of the historic Gdańsk Główny PKP railway station. We confirm our position as an efficient construction company that efficiently implements the most complex investments, including railway investments - says Jorge Calabuig Ferre, Vice President of the Management Board of Mostostal Warszawa.

- Wrocław is a very important point on the Polish railway map for us. This is another infrastructure investment in this city, which aims to modernize the technical facilities in the pro-environmental spirit. The development of parking stations has a significant impact on the shaping of our network of connections and its development, as well as on the constant improvement of the quality of services provided by PKP Intercity - says Adam Laskowski, Member of the Management Board of PKP Intercity.

Mostostal Warszawa is also building an environmentally friendly automatic car wash for PKP Intercity at a railway siding in Wrocław. Click to read more about the investment.

The main provisions of the contract:
Contract value: PLN 29.99 million gross.
Completion date: 20 months from the date of the contract.
Payment term: 30 days from the date of delivery to the Ordering Party of a correctly issued invoice.
The warranty period is 36 months.
Performance bond: 5% of the offer price (gross price) contributed in the form of an insurance guarantee.

Disclaimer

Mostostal Warszawa SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1 270 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2019 -0,79 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net Debt 2019 9,61 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
P/E ratio 2019 -97,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 142 M 37,1 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 439
Free-Float 37,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Angel Llorente Chairman-Management Board
Carlos Enrique Resino Ruiz Head-Finance
Francisco Adalberto Claudio Vázquez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Szymanek Head-Management & Administration
Ernest Podgorski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOSTOSTAL WARSZAWA S.A.40.48%37
VINCI18.29%65 630
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 433
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.61%28 169
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.65%22 370
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.38%18 768