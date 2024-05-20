- We are present at the Tunnel Forum because Mostostal Warszawa, together with Acciona Construcción, is undertaking the country's most important tunnel project: a tunnel over two kilometers long on the S19 Rzeszów Południe-Babica section. The tunnel will be bored using a TBM (tunnel boring machine). This is a significant engineering challenge that our team of top engineers will execute - said Sławomir Barczak, Infrastructure Area Director at Mostostal Warszawa.

The VI International Tunnel Forum

The VI International Tunnel Forum is an event that gathers experts, construction companies, and subcontractors, serving as a platform to share challenges, difficulties, and effective methods for implementing various tunnel projects in Poland and Europe. This year's edition was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways.

photo.MW.