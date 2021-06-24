Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Mostostal Zabrze S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MSZ   PLMSTZB00018

MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE S.A.

(MSZ)
Mostostal Zabrze S A : Work on the construction of another data center is in full swing

06/24/2021 | 05:43am EDT
Construction works are underway by company of MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE S.A. - MOSTOSTAL ZABRZE GPBP S.A. under the contract for construction and building works for the construction of the Data Center in Sękocin Stary near Warsaw for Mercury Engineering Polska.

The following works are performed within the scope of the contract:

  • Earthworks,
  • Reinforced concrete works for all buildings, including the main buildings of the server room, administrative and social building and technical buildings,
  • Delivery and assembly of steel structures with complete external cladding of all buildings,
  • External networks: water supply network, water supply network for fire protection purposes, sanitary sewage system, rainwater sewage system,
  • Telecommunication sewage system - manholes and cable channels (without cabling),
  • Works related to land development,
  • Road works, including asphalt surfaces, paths, pavements.

The completion date of the investment is planned for September 2021.

Disclaimer

Mostostal Zabrze SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
