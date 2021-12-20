MoSys : and Peraso Technologies Close Business Combination - Form 8-K

MoSys and Peraso Technologies Close Business Combination

Combined Company to Capitalize on Significant Growth Opportunities in 5G

Expected to Commence Trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PRSO" on December 20, 2021

SAN JOSE, CA. and TORONTO, ON, December 20, 2021 - MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY), a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud, networking, security and communications systems, and Peraso Technologies Inc., a global leader in the development of 5G mmWave silicon devices, today announced the closing of their previously announced business combination. The combined, publicly traded company will operate under the name Peraso Inc. ("Peraso" or the "Company"), and its shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol PRSO.

"This business combination is a significant milestone for both companies and our stockholders, creating a company positioned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in 5G, from the edge to the core and into the centralized cloud," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Leveraging our leadership positions in 5G millimeter wave and packet classification, the newly combined Peraso is now able to cross-sell into multiple business units across tier-1 networking and telecom customers with both hardware and software solutions targeting high-growth, multi-billion dollar end markets."

Mr. Glibbery added, "As deployments of 5G networks are implemented globally, the effective use of wireless spectrum will be necessary to support expansion in fiber-like broadband. This exponential growth in data will require millimeter wave wireless access technologies, as well as intelligent packet inspection and accelerated data intelligence, to help facilitate traffic across the network. As a combined company, we can serve the needs of the entire ecosystem and play a more meaningful role in enabling new applications that leverage 5G."

About Peraso Inc.