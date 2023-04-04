Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about General Shareholders Meeting Notice on April 27, 2023
04/04/2023 | 12:48pm EDT
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
ON APRIL 27, 2023
Invitation
Proposals
Item One
Item Two
Item Three
Item Four
Item Five
Item Six
Item Seven
Item Eight
Item Nine
Item Ten
Item Eleven
Item Twelve
Item Thirteen
Item Fourteen
Item Fifteen
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
INVITATION
Under the terms of Law and in accordance with its Articles of Association, we hereby convene the Shareholders of Mota-Engil,SGPS, S.A., to attend a General Meeting, at the first convocation, on April the 27th, 2023, at 15:00 pm, in the auditorium of Manuel António da Mota Foundation, located in Praça do Bom Sucesso, nº 74 to 90, 1st floor, 4150-
146 Porto, with the following Agenda:
Item One: Appraise, discuss, and vote on the Management Report and other documents for the provision of the Individual Accounts, relating to the fiscal year 2022, presented by the Board of Directors, as well as the Legal Certification of Accounts, the Auditor´s Report and the Report and Opinion of the Statutory Audit Board, under the terms of article 376 of the Portuguese Commercial Companies Code.
Item Two: Appraise, discuss, and vote on the Management Report and other documents for the provision of the Consolidated Accounts, relating to the fiscal year 2022, presented by the Board of Directors, as well as the Consolidated Legal Certification of Accounts, the Auditor's Report and the Report and Opinion of the Statutory Audit Board, under the terms of article 508-A of the Commercial Companies Code.
Item Three: Discuss and deliberate on the Proposal for application of profits, pursuant to the provisions of article 376 of the Commercial Companies Code, as well as on the distribution of corporate assets, pursuant to the provisions of article 31 of the Commercial Companies Code.
Item Four: Appraise the Report on Corporate Governance practices, including the Management and Statutory Audit Board Remunerations Report.
Item Five: Make a general appraisal of the Administration and Supervision of the Company under the terms of Articles 376, no. 1, section c) and 455 of the Portuguese Commercial Companies Code.
Item Six: Discuss and decide on the Remuneration Policy.
Item Seven: Discuss and decide, in accordance with the provisions of number three of Article twenty-third of the Articles of Association, on the fixing in three, of the effective members that will comprise the Statutory Audit Board of the Company, as well as on the establishment of an alternate member, with reference to the provided for in number five of article 413 of the Commercial Companies Code.
Item Eight: Discuss and decide on the election, for a new term corresponding to the three-year period two thousand and twenty-three / two thousand and twenty-five(2023-2025), of the members of the Statutory Audit Board.
Item Nine: Discuss and decide, in accordance with the provisions of number two of Article twenty-third of the Articles of Association, on the appointment, from among the elected members for the Statutory Audit Board accordingly with the previous Item of this Agenda, of the respective Chairman.
Item Ten: Discuss and decide, pursuant to the provisions of the Article 418.º - A of the Commercial Companies Code, on the determination of the amount of the collateral to be rendered by the members of the Statutory Audit Board elected accordingly with Item Eight of this Agenda.
Item Eleven: Discuss and decide, in accordance with the provisions of number four of Article twenty-third of the Articles of Association, on the election, for a new term corresponding to the three-year period two-thousand and twenty-three / two thousand and twenty-five(2023-2025), of the Statutory Auditors who are part of the Company's Supervision bodies.
Item Twelve: Discuss and decide on the acceptance of the resignation presented by Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, as Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee.
Item Thirteen: Discuss and decide on the election, for the current term of office in progress corresponding to the three-year period, two thousand and twenty-one / two thousand and a twenty-three(2021-2023) of a new Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee.
Item Fourteen: Discuss and decide on the acquisition and disposal by the Company of own shares, as well as mandating the Board of Directors to execute the decisions taken under this point of the Agenda.
Item Fifteen: Discuss and decide on the acquisition and disposal by the Company of own bonds, as well as mandating the Board of Directors to execute the decisions taken under this point of the Agenda.
Under the terms of the law and the Articles of Association:
The General Meeting will meet at the above-mentioned place since the Company's headquarters do not allow it to be carried out under satisfactory conditions.
The General Meeting is comprised exclusively by the shareholders with the right to vote as holders of shares which are registered in their name at 0 hours (GMT) of the 5th business day prior to the holding of the General Meeting (the "Registration date"), that is, the 0 hours (GMT) of the April 20, 2023.
Anyone wishing to participate in the General Meeting, which is the subject of the present Invitation, must declare by writing such intention to the financial intermediary where the share registration is open.
The financial intermediary referred to in the previous paragraph will have to inform the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting of the client's intention to participate in the aforementioned General Meeting and will have, until the end of the 5th trading day prior to the date of the present General Meeting, that is, until 23:59 (GMT) of April 20, 2023, to forward to the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting the information concerning the number of shares registered in the name of the shareholder of this Company which participation in the General Meeting has been communicated to it, in accordance with the preceding paragraph, as well as reference to the date of registration of the shares.
Anyone who, between the date of registration referred to in the second paragraph above and the end of the General Meeting, transfers the ownership of the shares of which they are holder should report said fact immediately to the Chairman of the Board of the General Meeting, as well as to the CMVM.
Holders of preference shares without vote and Bondholders may only attend the General Meeting through their joint representatives appointed, respectively, under the terms of articles 343 and 357 and following of the Portuguese Commercial Companies Code.
