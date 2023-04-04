Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about General Shareholders Meeting Notice on April 27, 2023

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON APRIL 27, 2023 Invitation 2 Proposals Item One 11 Item Two 12 Item Three 13 Item Four 14 Item Five 15 Item Six 16 Item Seven 28 Item Eight 29 Item Nine 35 Item Ten 37 Item Eleven 38 Item Twelve 39 Item Thirteen 40 Item Fourteen 41 Item Fifteen 45 1

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING INVITATION Under the terms of Law and in accordance with its Articles of Association, we hereby convene the Shareholders of Mota-Engil,SGPS, S.A., to attend a General Meeting, at the first convocation, on April the 27th, 2023, at 15:00 pm, in the auditorium of Manuel António da Mota Foundation, located in Praça do Bom Sucesso, nº 74 to 90, 1st floor, 4150- 146 Porto, with the following Agenda: Item One: Appraise, discuss, and vote on the Management Report and other documents for the provision of the Individual Accounts, relating to the fiscal year 2022, presented by the Board of Directors, as well as the Legal Certification of Accounts, the Auditor´s Report and the Report and Opinion of the Statutory Audit Board, under the terms of article 376 of the Portuguese Commercial Companies Code. Item Two: Appraise, discuss, and vote on the Management Report and other documents for the provision of the Consolidated Accounts, relating to the fiscal year 2022, presented by the Board of Directors, as well as the Consolidated Legal Certification of Accounts, the Auditor's Report and the Report and Opinion of the Statutory Audit Board, under the terms of article 508-A of the Commercial Companies Code. Item Three: Discuss and deliberate on the Proposal for application of profits, pursuant to the provisions of article 376 of the Commercial Companies Code, as well as on the distribution of corporate assets, pursuant to the provisions of article 31 of the Commercial Companies Code. Item Four: Appraise the Report on Corporate Governance practices, including the Management and Statutory Audit Board Remunerations Report. Item Five: Make a general appraisal of the Administration and Supervision of the Company under the terms of Articles 376, no. 1, section c) and 455 of the Portuguese Commercial Companies Code. 2

Item Six: Discuss and decide on the Remuneration Policy. Item Seven: Discuss and decide, in accordance with the provisions of number three of Article twenty-third of the Articles of Association, on the fixing in three, of the effective members that will comprise the Statutory Audit Board of the Company, as well as on the establishment of an alternate member, with reference to the provided for in number five of article 413 of the Commercial Companies Code. Item Eight: Discuss and decide on the election, for a new term corresponding to the three-year period two thousand and twenty-three / two thousand and twenty-five(2023-2025), of the members of the Statutory Audit Board. Item Nine: Discuss and decide, in accordance with the provisions of number two of Article twenty-third of the Articles of Association, on the appointment, from among the elected members for the Statutory Audit Board accordingly with the previous Item of this Agenda, of the respective Chairman. Item Ten: Discuss and decide, pursuant to the provisions of the Article 418.º - A of the Commercial Companies Code, on the determination of the amount of the collateral to be rendered by the members of the Statutory Audit Board elected accordingly with Item Eight of this Agenda. Item Eleven: Discuss and decide, in accordance with the provisions of number four of Article twenty-third of the Articles of Association, on the election, for a new term corresponding to the three-year period two-thousand and twenty-three / two thousand and twenty-five(2023-2025), of the Statutory Auditors who are part of the Company's Supervision bodies. Item Twelve: Discuss and decide on the acceptance of the resignation presented by Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, as Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. Item Thirteen: Discuss and decide on the election, for the current term of office in progress corresponding to the three-year period, two thousand and twenty-one / two thousand and a twenty-three(2021-2023) of a new Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. 3

Item Fourteen: Discuss and decide on the acquisition and disposal by the Company of own shares, as well as mandating the Board of Directors to execute the decisions taken under this point of the Agenda. Item Fifteen: Discuss and decide on the acquisition and disposal by the Company of own bonds, as well as mandating the Board of Directors to execute the decisions taken under this point of the Agenda. 4