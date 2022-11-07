Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT BONDS TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation n º5/2008, republished by the CMVM Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, we inform that we have received from the persons listed below, which are considered persons discharging managerial responsibilities under the Article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, the following communications of transactions over Mota-Engil SGPS, S.A. bonds:

Bonds Acquisition of exchange bonds By Bonds ME 2021/2026 Bonds ME 2018/2022 Bonds ME 2022/2027 Bonds ME 2022/2027 (Nominal value = 500 €) (Nominal value = 500 €) (Nominal value= 500 €) (Nominal value= 500 €) Board of Directors: António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota 600 Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles 40 40 Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos 60 Manuel António da Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota 80 Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins 20 Persons discharging managerial responsibilities: Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos 10 José Pedro Matos Marques Sampaio de Freitas (wife) 150 150 Maria Sílvia Fonseca Vasconcelos Mota 10 10

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the bonds of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation are enclosed in Annex.