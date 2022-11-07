Advanced search
    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:53 2022-11-07 am EST
1.242 EUR   +0.81%
10:34aMota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
10:34aMota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
11/04Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the signature of a concession agreement in Angola
PU
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

11/07/2022 | 10:34am EST
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT BONDS TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation n º5/2008, republished by the CMVM Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, we inform that we have received from the persons listed below, which are considered persons discharging managerial responsibilities under the Article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, the following communications of transactions over Mota-Engil SGPS, S.A. bonds:

Bonds

Acquisition of

exchange

bonds

By

Bonds ME 2021/2026

Bonds ME 2018/2022

Bonds ME 2022/2027

Bonds ME 2022/2027

(Nominal value = 500 €)

(Nominal value = 500 €)

(Nominal value= 500 €)

(Nominal value= 500 €)

Board of Directors:

António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota

600

Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles

40

40

Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos

60

Manuel António da Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota

80

Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins

20

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos

10

José Pedro Matos Marques Sampaio de Freitas (wife)

150

150

Maria Sílvia Fonseca Vasconcelos Mota

10

10

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the bonds of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation are enclosed in Annex.

ANNEX

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. bonds by Mr.

António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, president of the Board of

Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300L6RR1203WN9F57

4.1

Details of the transactions

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

- Bonds issued by Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.

Identification code

-ISIN: PTMENZOM0004

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is

not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Acquisition

Price(s)

Volume(s)

300,000

600 bonds

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

300,000

600 bonds

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-20

f)

Place of transaction

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

The notification concerns the exchange of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. bonds by Mrs.

Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, member of the Board of

Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300L6RR1203WN9F57

4.1

Details of the transactions

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

- Bonds issued by Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.

Identification code

-ISIN: PTMENZOM0004

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exchange

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is

not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Exchange

(For the exchange of bonds

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20,000

(40) bonds

it was considered the

nominal value)

20,000

40 bonds

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-20

f)

Place of transaction

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
