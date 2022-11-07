Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT BONDS TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation n º5/2008, republished by the CMVM Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, we inform that we have received from the persons listed below, which are considered persons discharging managerial responsibilities under the Article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, the following communications of transactions over Mota-Engil SGPS, S.A. bonds:
Bonds
Acquisition of
exchange
bonds
By
Bonds ME 2021/2026
Bonds ME 2018/2022
Bonds ME 2022/2027
Bonds ME 2022/2027
(Nominal value = 500 €)
(Nominal value = 500 €)
(Nominal value= 500 €)
(Nominal value= 500 €)
Board of Directors:
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota
600
Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles
40
40
Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos
60
Manuel António da Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota
80
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins
20
Persons discharging managerial responsibilities:
Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos
10
José Pedro Matos Marques Sampaio de Freitas (wife)
150
150
Maria Sílvia Fonseca Vasconcelos Mota
10
10
Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the bonds of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation are enclosed in Annex.
ANNEX
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. bonds by Mr.
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, president of the Board of
Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA
b)
LEI
549300L6RR1203WN9F57
4.1
Details of the transactions
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
- Bonds issued by Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
Identification code
-ISIN: PTMENZOM0004
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is
not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition
Price(s)
Volume(s)
300,000
600 bonds
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
300,000
600 bonds
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-20
f)
Place of transaction
EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
The notification concerns the exchange of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. bonds by Mrs.
Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, member of the Board of
Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA
b)
LEI
549300L6RR1203WN9F57
4.1
Details of the transactions
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
- Bonds issued by Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
Identification code
-ISIN: PTMENZOM0004
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exchange
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is
not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Exchange
(For the exchange of bonds
Price(s)
Volume(s)
20,000
(40) bonds
it was considered the
nominal value)
20,000
40 bonds
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-20
f)
Place of transaction
EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS
