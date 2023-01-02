Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the changes to the chairman of the Board and to the Chief Executive Officer
01/02/2023 | 01:08pm EST
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE
CHANGES TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND TO THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Following the change to the shareholder structure in 2021 and the approval of the strategic plan for the coming five years - Building 26 - Messrs. António Mota and Gonçalo Moura Martins, have come to the decision to step down from their current positions within the company. This decision has been reached after great consideration, much planning and with the due and consensual participation of major shareholders of the GROUP. It is the culmination of the planned structured handover to the next generation and renewal of the top management of the GROUP.
Mr. António Mota started his professional career in 1976 and in 1995 he succeeded his father Mr. Manuel António da Mota, who founded the GROUP in 1946. As a visionary and accomplished entrepreneur, Mr. António Mota not only transformed what was already a substantial business into the uncontested leader in Portugal, but more strikingly still, into an independent and prestigious multinational in the infrastructure sector with brand recognition across three continents.
In addition to the unparalleled growth in terms of size, geographies and business sectors, Mr. António Mota led the process of positioning the GROUP to maximize its growth potential while maintaining, not only the distinct national character of what has become one of the largest economic groups in Portugal, but also the company's culture and principles. The profound respect for those that work with the company and the communities it comes into contact with encapsulates this spirit, combining the essential family character that is the foundation of MOTA-ENGIL with the professionalism and sophistication of its management, which its dimension and the exposure to the financial markets demand.
In parallel with the development of the business and with the constant support of his Sisters, who succeeded with him to the management of the GROUP, Mr. António Mota, supported the substantial philanthropic activity, which is today so evident in the work of the Manuel António Mota Foundation.
A dedicated service over decades, elevating MOTA-ENGIL to the position it holds today, a GROUP that through Mr. António Mota and his Sisters, has continued to build on the work of its founder, whose example endures through to its youngest workers.
In turn, with respect to Mr. Gonçalo Moura Martins, who has provided the GROUP with 33 years of dedicated service, the last ten of which as Chief Executive Officer, the GROUP wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the exemplary work he has undertaken and his invaluable contribution towards the development and growth of MOTA-ENGIL. A GROUP which, after the most severe economic crises in Portugal, continues to be the undisputed leader nationally and a significant regional player across Africa and Latin America, as well as being a leader in the environmental sector.
Both have been fundamental for the transformation to the MOTA-ENGIL we know today.
Notwithstanding, both Mr. António Mota and Mr. Gonçalo Moura Martins shall remain fully committed to the continued development and support of the GROUP, albeit in a more supervisory and strategic role. As Vice-Presidents of the Board of Directors, they will participate actively in the key decisions and play their part in achieving the objectives set out in the Building 26 Strategic Plan, the first year of which has been successfully implemented, providing the ideal framework for a promising future.
In accordance with the GROUP'S structured generational renovation plan, the appointment of Mr. Carlos Mota Santos shall be tabled at the next board meeting for the office of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Carlos Mota Santos represents the third generation of the founding family and major shareholder of the GROUP. He is a consummate professional with more than 20 years' experience and has a deep knowledge of the business and activities of the GROUP, having carried out his profession within the company since graduating in civil engineering. Mr. Carlos Mota Santos has held office of the highest responsibility in all areas of the business, most recently assuming the role of Vice-President of the Executive Committee led by Mr. Gonçalo Moura Martins.
A meeting of the Board of Directors will be called during this month of January, for approval of the proposed appointments and the appropriate resolutions shall be tabled in the same forum. A shareholders meeting shall also be called for such purpose as well as the recomposition of the board of directors and the executive committee. Formal notice shall be issued in due course. It is expected that the process will be concluded around the end of January and that such changes will come into effect from 1 February 2023.
