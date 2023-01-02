Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the changes to the chairman of the Board and to the Chief Executive Officer

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE

CHANGES TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND TO THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Following the change to the shareholder structure in 2021 and the approval of the strategic plan for the coming five years - Building 26 - Messrs. António Mota and Gonçalo Moura Martins, have come to the decision to step down from their current positions within the company. This decision has been reached after great consideration, much planning and with the due and consensual participation of major shareholders of the GROUP. It is the culmination of the planned structured handover to the next generation and renewal of the top management of the GROUP.

Mr. António Mota started his professional career in 1976 and in 1995 he succeeded his father Mr. Manuel António da Mota, who founded the GROUP in 1946. As a visionary and accomplished entrepreneur, Mr. António Mota not only transformed what was already a substantial business into the uncontested leader in Portugal, but more strikingly still, into an independent and prestigious multinational in the infrastructure sector with brand recognition across three continents.

In addition to the unparalleled growth in terms of size, geographies and business sectors, Mr. António Mota led the process of positioning the GROUP to maximize its growth potential while maintaining, not only the distinct national character of what has become one of the largest economic groups in Portugal, but also the company's culture and principles. The profound respect for those that work with the company and the communities it comes into contact with encapsulates this spirit, combining the essential family character that is the foundation of MOTA-ENGIL with the professionalism and sophistication of its management, which its dimension and the exposure to the financial markets demand.

In parallel with the development of the business and with the constant support of his Sisters, who succeeded with him to the management of the GROUP, Mr. António Mota, supported the substantial philanthropic activity, which is today so evident in the work of the Manuel António Mota Foundation.