    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  12:35 2022-11-04 pm EDT
1.232 EUR   +0.16%
10/03Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the signing of a contract in Mexico amounting to 1.3 billion Euro
PU
10/03MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/28Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about shares transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the signature of a concession agreement in Angola

11/04/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE SIGNATURE OF A CONCESSION AGREEMENT IN ANGOLA

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL) informs that its subsidiary for Africa, MOTA-ENGIL ENGENHARIA E CONSTRUÇÃO ÁFRICA, S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL AFRICA), signed, in consortium with Trafigura Pte Ltd. and Vecturis S.A., an agreement for the concession of rail services and logistical support for the Lobito corridor, a key route connecting the mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the Lobito port in Angola and to the international markets. MOTA-ENGIL AFRICA participates with 49.5% in the Consortium.

The Consortium will be responsible for the exploration, management and maintenance of the road infrastructure for the transport of goods, minerals, liquids and gases to the corridor that connects the Lobito port to Luau, in eastern Angola, close to the border of the DRC. With an initial term of 30 years, the agreement provides for a total investment of US$450 million, of which US$166 million in infrastructure and US$70 million in rolling stock.

With this award, the GROUP continues to strengthen its order book and diversifying its portfolio of projects, ensuring a more recurrent flow of revenue in the medium and long term.

Porto, November, 4, 2022

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

1

Financials
Sales 2022 2 983 M 2 911 M 2 911 M
Net income 2022 40,5 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 300 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 370 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 18 634
Free-Float 58,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,23 €
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena Sofia Salgado Cerveira Pinto Independent Non-Executive Director
Ana Paula Chaves e Sá Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.-3.61%361
VINCI0.98%51 658
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.91%34 087
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.20%27 227
QUANTA SERVICES25.95%20 654
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.13%16 600