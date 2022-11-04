Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the signature of a concession agreement in Angola

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE SIGNATURE OF A CONCESSION AGREEMENT IN ANGOLA

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL) informs that its subsidiary for Africa, MOTA-ENGIL ENGENHARIA E CONSTRUÇÃO ÁFRICA, S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL AFRICA), signed, in consortium with Trafigura Pte Ltd. and Vecturis S.A., an agreement for the concession of rail services and logistical support for the Lobito corridor, a key route connecting the mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the Lobito port in Angola and to the international markets. MOTA-ENGIL AFRICA participates with 49.5% in the Consortium.

The Consortium will be responsible for the exploration, management and maintenance of the road infrastructure for the transport of goods, minerals, liquids and gases to the corridor that connects the Lobito port to Luau, in eastern Angola, close to the border of the DRC. With an initial term of 30 years, the agreement provides for a total investment of US$450 million, of which US$166 million in infrastructure and US$70 million in rolling stock.

With this award, the GROUP continues to strengthen its order book and diversifying its portfolio of projects, ensuring a more recurrent flow of revenue in the medium and long term.

Porto, November, 4, 2022

