Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on FY2022 Annual Consolidated Report and Accounts non-ESEF version
04/18/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2022
SHAPING PARADIGMS
Actions for a sustainable future.
This report is a translation of the Portuguese original version of the Mota‐Engil Group's 2022 Consolidated Report & Accounts, submitted at the CMVM website and Mota‐Engil institutional website on April 4th, 2022, in ESEF format. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF version, the latter prevails.
Consolidated Report & Accounts 2022
Mota-Engil World
3 CONTINENTS
22 COUNTRIES
Europe
Portugal
Poland
Spain
Latin America
Mexico
Peru
Brazil
Colombia
Dominican Republic
Panama
2
Africa
Angola
Mozambique
Malawi
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Uganda
Rwanda
Guinea‐Conakry
Cameroon
Ivory Coast
Kenya
Nigeria
Mali
2022 in numbers
Turnover evolution
Group (million Euros)
3,804
2,429
2,592
2020 2021 2022
Turnover
By Business Unit
12%
Europe - E&C (*)
31%
2022
Africa - E&C
40%
Latin America - E&C
15% Environment
3% Capital
Includes Europe E&C business unit and other, eliminations and intercompany
Backlog evolution
Backlog
Group (million Euros)
By Business Unit
12,566
7%
Europe - E&C
7,553
2022
51%
Africa - E&C
6,052
38%
Latin America - E&C
4%
Environment + Capital
2020 2021 2022
Distinctions
With a journey of 76 years of boldness and ambition, built through a consolidated experience of several generations, the Mota-Engil Group achieved in 2022 an unprecedented position at European level and with leadership positions in Africa and Latin America.
A position that reflects customer confidence, commitment to communities and a long-term vision focused on sustainable development.
MOTA‐ENGIL IN THE WORLD
Building´26
For a Sustainable Future
The year 2022 is marked by being the first year of implementation of the Strategic Plan Building´26 - For a Sustainable Future, a collective commitment that challenges all business areas and markets to reach a new level of dimension, as well as commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, a priority in the Group's Strategic Agenda.
2022 Highlights
12.6 3.8
Billion Euro
RECORD BACKLOG OF 12,6 BILLION EURO, AN INCREASE OF 66% AGAINST DECEMBER 31, 2021
Billion Euro
RECORD TURNOVER OF 3.804 MILLION EURO, A GROWTH OF 47% AGAINST 2021
541
Million Euro
EBITDA OF 541 MILLION EURO WITH A MARGIN OF 14.2%, IN LINE WITH HISTORICAL LEVELS
41
Million Euro
CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 41 MILION EURO, A GROWTH OF 69% AGAINST 2021
939
Million Euro
NET DEBT OF 939 MILLION EURO, A DECREASE OF 186 MILLION EURO AGAINST DECEMBER 31, 2021
351
Million Euro
CAPEX OF 351 MILLION EURO
Income Statement
Thousand Euros
2022
% T
∆
2021
% T
(restated)
Sales and services rendered (Turnover ‐ T)
3,804,258
46.8%
2,591,776
EBITDA(*)
540,704
14.2%
31.4%
411,632
15.9%
Amortisations and depreciations, impairment
‐297,490
(7.8%)
(31.0%)
‐227,139
(8.8%)
losses and provisions
EBIT(**)
243,214
6.4%
31.8%
184,493
7.1%
Net financial results (***)
‐154,187
(4.1%)
(22.0%)
‐126,344
(4.9%)
Gains / (losses) in associates and joint
‐5,478
(0.1%)
(275.9%)
3,114
0.1%
ventures companies
Gains / (losses) on the acquisition and
disposal of subsidiaries, joint ventures and
22,034
0.6%
‐
49,213
1.9%
associated companies
Net monetary position
10,550
0.3%
(5.2%)
11,124
0.4%
Income before taxes
116,134
3.1%
(4.5%)
121,600
4.7%
Consolidated net profit of the period
76,479
2.0%
20.9%
63,239
2.4%
Attributable to:
Non‐controlling interests
35,750
0.9%
(8.7%)
39,138
1.5%
Group
40,729
1.1%
69.0%
24,101
0.9%
EBITDA corresponds to the algebraic sum of the following captions of the consolidated income statement by nature: "Sales and Services Rendered"; "Cost of goods sold, mat. cons. and changes in production"; "Third‐party supplies and services"; "Wages and salaries"; "Other operating income / (expenses)"
EBIT corresponds to the algebraic sum of EBITDA with the following captions of the consolidated income statement by nature: "Amortisations and depreciations", "Impairment losses" and "Provisions"
Net financial results corresponds to the algebraic sum of the following captions of the consolidated income statement: "Financial income and gains" and "Financial costs and losses"
