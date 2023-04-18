Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on FY2022 Annual Consolidated Report and Accounts non-ESEF version

This report is a translation of the Portuguese original version of the Mota‐Engil Group's 2022 Consolidated Report & Accounts, submitted at the CMVM website and Mota‐Engil institutional website on April 4th, 2022, in ESEF format. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF version, the latter prevails.

Distinctions

With a journey of 76 years of boldness and ambition, built through a consolidated experience of several generations, the Mota-Engil Group achieved in 2022 an unprecedented position at European level and with leadership positions in Africa and Latin America.

A position that reflects customer confidence, commitment to communities and a long-term vision focused on sustainable development.

MOTA‐ENGIL IN THE WORLD

Building´26

For a Sustainable Future

The year 2022 is marked by being the first year of implementation of the Strategic Plan Building´26 - For a Sustainable Future, a collective commitment that challenges all business areas and markets to reach a new level of dimension, as well as commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, a priority in the Group's Strategic Agenda.