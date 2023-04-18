Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:19 2023-04-18 am EDT
1.922 EUR   +5.03%
01:38pMota Engil Sgps S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on FY2022 Annual Consolidated Report and Accounts non-ESEF version
PU
04/06Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about liquidity agreement
PU
04/06Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about liquidity agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on FY2022 Annual Consolidated Report and Accounts non-ESEF version

04/18/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2022

SHAPING PARADIGMS

Actions for a sustainable future.

This report is a translation of the Portuguese original version of the Mota‐Engil Group's 2022 Consolidated Report & Accounts, submitted at the CMVM website and Mota‐Engil institutional website on April 4th, 2022, in ESEF format. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF version, the latter prevails.

Consolidated Report & Accounts 2022

Mota-Engil World

3 CONTINENTS

22 COUNTRIES

Europe

Portugal

Poland

Spain

Latin America

Mexico

Peru

Brazil

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Panama

2

Africa

Angola

Mozambique

Malawi

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Uganda

Rwanda

Guinea‐Conakry

Cameroon

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Nigeria

Mali

2022 in numbers

Turnover evolution

Group (million Euros)

3,804

2,429

2,592

2020 2021 2022

Turnover

By Business Unit

12%

Europe - E&C (*)

31%

2022

Africa - E&C

40%

Latin America - E&C

15% Environment

3% Capital

  1. Includes Europe E&C business unit and other, eliminations and intercompany

Backlog evolution

Backlog

Group (million Euros)

By Business Unit

12,566

7%

Europe - E&C

7,553

2022

51%

Africa - E&C

6,052

38%

Latin America - E&C

4%

Environment + Capital

2020 2021 2022

Distinctions

With a journey of 76 years of boldness and ambition, built through a consolidated experience of several generations, the Mota-Engil Group achieved in 2022 an unprecedented position at European level and with leadership positions in Africa and Latin America.

A position that reflects customer confidence, commitment to communities and a long-term vision focused on sustainable development.

MOTA‐ENGIL IN THE WORLD

Building´26

For a Sustainable Future

The year 2022 is marked by being the first year of implementation of the Strategic Plan Building´26 - For a Sustainable Future, a collective commitment that challenges all business areas and markets to reach a new level of dimension, as well as commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, a priority in the Group's Strategic Agenda.

2022 Highlights

12.6 3.8

Billion Euro

RECORD BACKLOG OF 12,6 BILLION EURO, AN INCREASE OF 66% AGAINST DECEMBER 31, 2021

Billion Euro

RECORD TURNOVER OF 3.804 MILLION EURO, A GROWTH OF 47% AGAINST 2021

541

Million Euro

EBITDA OF 541 MILLION EURO WITH A MARGIN OF 14.2%, IN LINE WITH HISTORICAL LEVELS

41

Million Euro

CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 41 MILION EURO, A GROWTH OF 69% AGAINST 2021

939

Million Euro

NET DEBT OF 939 MILLION EURO, A DECREASE OF 186 MILLION EURO AGAINST DECEMBER 31, 2021

351

Million Euro

CAPEX OF 351 MILLION EURO

Income Statement

Thousand Euros

2022

% T

2021

% T

(restated)

Sales and services rendered (Turnover ‐ T)

3,804,258

46.8%

2,591,776

EBITDA(*)

540,704

14.2%

31.4%

411,632

15.9%

Amortisations and depreciations, impairment

‐297,490

(7.8%)

(31.0%)

‐227,139

(8.8%)

losses and provisions

EBIT(**)

243,214

6.4%

31.8%

184,493

7.1%

Net financial results (***)

‐154,187

(4.1%)

(22.0%)

‐126,344

(4.9%)

Gains / (losses) in associates and joint

‐5,478

(0.1%)

(275.9%)

3,114

0.1%

ventures companies

Gains / (losses) on the acquisition and

disposal of subsidiaries, joint ventures and

22,034

0.6%

49,213

1.9%

associated companies

Net monetary position

10,550

0.3%

(5.2%)

11,124

0.4%

Income before taxes

116,134

3.1%

(4.5%)

121,600

4.7%

Consolidated net profit of the period

76,479

2.0%

20.9%

63,239

2.4%

Attributable to:

Non‐controlling interests

35,750

0.9%

(8.7%)

39,138

1.5%

Group

40,729

1.1%

69.0%

24,101

0.9%

  1. EBITDA corresponds to the algebraic sum of the following captions of the consolidated income statement by nature: "Sales and Services Rendered"; "Cost of goods sold, mat. cons. and changes in production"; "Third‐party supplies and services"; "Wages and salaries"; "Other operating income / (expenses)"
  1. EBIT corresponds to the algebraic sum of EBITDA with the following captions of the consolidated income statement by nature: "Amortisations and depreciations", "Impairment losses" and "Provisions"
  1. Net financial results corresponds to the algebraic sum of the following captions of the consolidated income statement: "Financial income and gains" and "Financial costs and losses"

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
01:38pMota Engil Sgps S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on FY2022 Annual Consolidated Report an..
PU
04/06Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about liquidity agreement
PU
04/06Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about liquidity agreement
PU
04/04Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about General Shareholders Meeting Not..
PU
03/01Portugal's largest builder Mota-Engil posts 2022 profit, order book hits record
RE
03/01Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/28Mota Engil Sgps S A : informs about the Earnings Release regarding FY2022
PU
02/28Mota Engil Sgps S A : informa sobre apresentação de resultados do exercício de 2022
PU
01/30Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the composition of its Board of ..
PU
01/30Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the composition of its Executive..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 460 M 3 778 M 3 778 M
Net income 2022 35,5 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 316 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 550 M 601 M 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 18 634
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,83 €
Average target price 3,15 €
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Carlos Barroso Pereira Pinto Nogueira Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena Sofia Salgado Cerveira Pinto Independent Non-Executive Director
Ana Paula Chaves e Sá Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.56.41%601
VINCI16.52%66 745
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED19.71%40 103
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.28%37 916
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED57.91%29 038
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED40.00%24 280
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer