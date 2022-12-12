Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04:54 2022-12-12 am EST
1.200 EUR   -0.83%
Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on the signing of a contract in Ivory Coast amounting to circa of 600 million US Dollars
PU
Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the payment of interest – coupon nº10 and redemption of the Notes -Engil 2018/2023
PU
Nigeria's Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge
RE
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on the signing of a contract in Ivory Coast amounting to circa of 600 million US Dollars

12/12/2022 | 05:53am EST
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ON THE SIGNING OF A CONTRACT IN IVORY COAST AMOUNTING TO CIRCA OF 600 MILLION US DOLLARS

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") informs that its subsidiary for the African region has signed a mining contract in Ivory Coast with Endeavour Mining PLC worth circa of 600 million USD.

Lafigué project is in the north-central part of Ivory Coast approximately 500 km from Abidjan, within the northern-end of the Oumé-Fetekro greenstone belt, and close to the village of Lafigué.

The mining services to be carried out by MOTA-ENGIL under the contract includes mine development, pit dewatering, free digging, drilling, blasting, loading, and hauling of ore and waste. The works are scheduled to start in December 2023 and will have a duration of 60 months.

With this award, the GROUP continues reinforcing its backlog adding a new relevant medium and long term contract.

Porto, December 12, 2022

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

1

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 144 M 3 313 M 3 313 M
Net income 2022 40,5 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 368 M 1 442 M 1 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,46x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 364 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 634
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Average target price 2,30 €
Spread / Average Target 90,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena Sofia Salgado Cerveira Pinto Independent Non-Executive Director
Ana Paula Chaves e Sá Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.-5.17%383
VINCI6.15%58 593
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.68%36 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.80%35 807
QUANTA SERVICES29.20%21 169
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.18%20 430