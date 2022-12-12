Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on the signing of a contract in Ivory Coast amounting to circa of 600 million US Dollars

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ON THE SIGNING OF A CONTRACT IN IVORY COAST AMOUNTING TO CIRCA OF 600 MILLION US DOLLARS

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") informs that its subsidiary for the African region has signed a mining contract in Ivory Coast with Endeavour Mining PLC worth circa of 600 million USD.

Lafigué project is in the north-central part of Ivory Coast approximately 500 km from Abidjan, within the northern-end of the Oumé-Fetekro greenstone belt, and close to the village of Lafigué.

The mining services to be carried out by MOTA-ENGIL under the contract includes mine development, pit dewatering, free digging, drilling, blasting, loading, and hauling of ore and waste. The works are scheduled to start in December 2023 and will have a duration of 60 months.

With this award, the GROUP continues reinforcing its backlog adding a new relevant medium and long term contract.

Porto, December 12, 2022

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

