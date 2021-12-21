Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, SGPS, SA informs about obrigações ligadas à sustentabilidade Notes

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT "OBRIGAÇÕES LIGADAS À SUSTENTABILIDADE MOTA- ENGIL 2021-2026" NOTES

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. informs that, following the issue and admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Lisbon, on December 2, 2021, of 220,000 notes with the ISIN PTMENYOM0005, with the nominal value of €500 each and total nominal value of €110,000,000, representative of the bond issue denominated "Obrigações Ligadas a Sustentabilidade Mota-Engil2021-2026"("Mota-Engil 2026 Notes"), 43,999 additional notes were issued and admitted to trading on the same regulated market, which are fungible on this date with the Mota-Engil 2026 Notes under Article 1(5)(a) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of June 14, 2017, as amended.

Consequently, the total value of Mota-Engil 2026 Notes outstanding is now €131,999,500 (corresponding to 263,999 notes).

Porto, December 21, 2021

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA