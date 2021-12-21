Log in
    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, SGPS, SA informs about obrigações ligadas à sustentabilidade Notes

12/21/2021 | 03:00am EST
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT "OBRIGAÇÕES LIGADAS À SUSTENTABILIDADE MOTA- ENGIL 2021-2026" NOTES

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. informs that, following the issue and admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Lisbon, on December 2, 2021, of 220,000 notes with the ISIN PTMENYOM0005, with the nominal value of €500 each and total nominal value of €110,000,000, representative of the bond issue denominated "Obrigações Ligadas a Sustentabilidade Mota-Engil2021-2026"("Mota-Engil 2026 Notes"), 43,999 additional notes were issued and admitted to trading on the same regulated market, which are fungible on this date with the Mota-Engil 2026 Notes under Article 1(5)(a) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of June 14, 2017, as amended.

Consequently, the total value of Mota-Engil 2026 Notes outstanding is now €131,999,500 (corresponding to 263,999 notes).

Porto, December 21, 2021

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 528 M 2 851 M 2 851 M
Net income 2021 -18,0 M -20,3 M -20,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 360 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
P/E ratio 2021 -366x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 367 M 415 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 15 529
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,22 €
Average target price 2,76 €
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Pedro M. Marques Sampaio de Freitas CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Vice Chairman
António Bernardo Aranha da Gama Lobo Xavier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.-10.41%415
VINCI5.40%55 198
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED39.63%33 324
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 830
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.27%21 337
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 735