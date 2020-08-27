Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about negotiations of a strategic partnership and investment agreement

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT NEGOTIATIONS OF A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AND INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") informs that it is in the last stages of negotiation of a partnership and investment agreement (the "Agreement") with one of the largest infrastructures groups in the world (top five), with significant activity worldwide, aiming such group (the "New Partner") to become a relevant shareholder and a long-term partner of the MOTA-ENGIL.

In the context of the envisaged Agreement, MOTA GESTÃO E PARTICIPAÇÕES, SGPS, S.A. (MGP), the controlling shareholder of MOTA-ENGIL, has accepted to sell a relevant stake in the share capital of MOTA-ENGIL at a price that reflects a valuation which is high above the current market price.

Also pursuant to the Agreement, if concluded successfully - which is expected to occur shortly -, and assuming that the regulatory clearances and several other conditions precedent will be met, the New Partner:

will enter into a partnership and investment understanding with M OTA -E NGIL to jointly develop commercial opportunities;

M -E to jointly develop commercial opportunities; will be committed to subscribe a relevant stake in a share capital increase of up to 100 million new shares that will be submitted for deliberation in a General Meeting, to be called shortly.

Following such share capital increase: